Trojans Discuss Comeback Win Over No. 9 NC State
CHARLOTTE — Even without star guard JuJu Watkins, No. 18 USC walked into the Spectrum Center and took down Wes Moore's ninth-ranked NC State Wolfpack. The Trojans completed a fourth-quarter comeback to upset NC State 69-68 in the Ally Tipoff.
Freshman guard Jazzy Davidson scored 21 points, shooting 8-of-23 from the field. UCLA transfer Londynn Jones helped out the Trojans with 19 points of her own.
After the game, the Trojans provided their insight on the comeback and their thoughts about the Wolfpack as Moore tries to right the ship early in the non-conference schedule.
Quotes from Davidson, Jones and head coach Lindsay Gottlieb
Gottlieb on her team's ability to overcome the deficit in the fourth quarter and get the win
- LG: "I kept saying we can do this and I felt like they believed that. Ultimately, NC State has a ton of really good players and we had to dig in and not let them go to their strengths. She's really good at everything, Zoe (Brooks), so I'm a big fan of her game. Have been since I've seen her in club basketball."
- "If you let her go right, you don't have much of a chance, she'll get just get right to the rim. We had to just lock in on the game plan, continue to do us, but I never saw heads drop. I thought we just kept playing. I thought we kept trying to make plays. Obviously, it came down to being able to get stop after stop down the stretch and a bunch of big shot-making."
Davidson on staying confident in her offense despite a 1-for-10 start from the field
- JD: "I'm just blessed with amazing coaches and teammates, so they really keep me grounded in situations like that, when my shots not falling as much as I'd like it to. And I'm just really grateful for them."
Davidson on the NC State program and being able to perform well against a high-level team so early in her career
- "NC State's an amazing team. They're very well coached. So it's super cool to be able to be on this stage in my second college game and just be backed to my amazing coaches and teammates."
Jones on the mentality trying to get a stop on the last play of the game and hang on for the win
- "You have that mentality, we don't have anything to lose, so we just have to go out there and do what we do. And not hope for the best, but we work on this. Just going out there and it comes because you've prepared for it."
