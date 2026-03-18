Two Stats That Defined NC State's First Four Loss to Texas

DAYTON, Ohio — Darrion Williams' final shot attempt as a member of NC State got blocked with 1.1 seconds on the clock, ending the Wolfpack's season with a First Four loss to the Texas Longhorns at UD Arena on Tuesday. It was a disappointing but unsurprising bookend to a season full of ups and downs and massive inconsistencies that plagued Will Wade's first version of the Wolfpack.

Two critical issues that caused problems for NC State in non-conference play, the ACC season and now, the postseason as well, reared their ugly heads in Dayton against the Longhorns, making the 2025-26 season a feeling of what might've been rather than what was.

Rebounding woes return

Mar 17, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Nic Codie (10) dunks the ball in the second half against the NC State Wolfpack during a first four game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Wolfpack entered the season with massive concerns about size. Senior forward Ven-Allen Lubin started every game at the five, standing just 6-foot-9. While he was a warrior and a strong rebounder in most games, he stood no chance against an onslaught of bigs thrown his way as the competition ramped up. He also had no help at times, including in the First Four loss.

Texas finished the game with 45 rebounds to NC State's 33. 15 of those boards came on the offensive end, extending critical possessions repeatedly, which stalled the Wolfpack's hopes of ever pulling away in the game. With Lubin in foul trouble, there was even more pressure placed on reserve bigs like Musa Sagnia and Scottie Ebube, as well as the guards trying to rebound down.

ANOTHER offensive board for Chendall Weaver leads to points 🔥#MarchMadness @TexasMBB pic.twitter.com/IU46BToqiA — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 18, 2026

Even the Longhorn guards were able to play a role in rebounding the basketball. Chendall Weaver, who stands just 6-foot-3, racked up 10 rebounds in 27 minutes of work. Weaver, Tramon Mark and Jordan Pope combined for 16 rebounds from the guard position. For NC State, senior guard Quadir Copeland came up with eight rebounds to lead the group, as Lubin sat on the bench with his fouls. The inability to rebound all year long cost NC State in its biggest moment. Wade wants that fixed.

"We need frontcourt help," Wade said after the game. "We need three guys that can play multiple positions. We need massive frontcourt help. There's zero doubt about that."

3-point shooting disappears until the end

Until the final two minutes, the 3-point shot completely eluded the Wolfpack. NC State buried just three of its first 13 attempts from distance before back-to-back triples from sophomore guard Paul McNeil finally fell. When his third went through the basket, he tied DJ Horne's single-season record for made triples, finishing his second year with the program with 105 makes.

"DJ Horne, man, we're sharing it," McNeil said. "We're going to share that. We're two of the best shooters in the land... If I had more time, I would definitely get it, but I had today. Shout out, DJ Horne."

Mar 17, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; NC State Wolfpack forward Darrion Williams (1) shoots the ball over Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain (3) during a first four game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Wade called his team a soft, jump-shooting team during its brutal finish to the ACC season and that description partially proved to be true. The Wolfpack was overreliant on the 3-point shot and it didn't work in the biggest game of the season. NC State finished the loss shooting 38% from distance, but made only six in the game. It just wasn't enough.