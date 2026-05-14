Update on NC State Players in the NBA Pre-Draft Process

RALEIGH — A handful of players from NC State's 2025-26 men's basketball roster exhausted their eligibility and quickly moved on with preparations for their next goal: playing professionally. The NBA draft is one of the more competitive professional drafts, simply because it's a big pool of players competing for limited roster spots at both the NBA and G-League levels.

Quadir Copeland was the lone representative for the Wolfpack at the G-League Combine, while Matt Able, who committed and signed with UNC in the transfer portal after one season for the Wolfpack, received an invite to the NBA Combine and is currently participating in it. How did things go for Copeland and will Able stick in the draft and become NC State's latest Pack Pro?

A solid showing for Copeland

Mar 17, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Quadir Copeland (11) dribbles the ball defended by Texas Longhorns center Matas Vokietaitis (8) in the first half during a first four game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

There probably isn't a senior from the 2025-26 NC State roster that fans want to see succeed in the pros more than Copeland, the point guard and heart and soul of the Pack last season. While his performance and measurements at the G-League Combine weren't enough to get him an invitation to the full NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, he did put up some quality numbers against other prospects, turning some heads.

After measuring out at 6-foot-5 with a 6-foot-10 wingspan, Copeland played in two scrimmages. In the first game, he struggled overall, scoring 13 points but turning the ball over four times and losing the game. However, he found his comfort zone running the offense in his second game in the event, scoring six points with six assists and just one turnover. The savvy guard also tallied four steals and two blocks in that scrimmage.

Able still participating in the NBA Combine

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) scores as Virginia Cavaliers forward Devin Tillis (11) defends in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Before he made the unprecedented move to transfer from NC State to UNC , Able put together a very solid freshman season, filled with some growing pains. He arrived in Raleigh with hopes of being an NBA draft pick quickly and did enough to secure an invitation to the combine, where he's actively participating, leaving the Tar Heels in limbo as he gets more information about his potential.

After going through measurements and some drills, Able stunned in his first scrimmage. The former Wolfpack guard scored 15 points, making three of his five attempts from 3-point range against some elite competition. Draft analysts quickly took to social media to discuss Able's performance, as he might've moved himself into position as a high second-round selection, or potentially a late first-rounder.

Williams misses both

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack forward Darrion Williams (1) passes the ball past Virginia Cavaliers center Johann Gr¸nloh (17) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Darrion Williams had serious draft buzz when he joined the Wolfpack and was named ACC Preseason Player of the Year. Unfortunately for the veteran forward, things didn't go according to plan during his senior season, as he struggled with consistency as the top option at NC State. He earned an invitation to the G-League Combine with Copeland, but was unable to participate after developing a case of COVID.

It'll be a difficult road for Williams to the league, but he and Copeland will almost certainly get a shot at proving themselves in the NBA Summer League.