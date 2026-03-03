Unique Observations From NC State's Loss to Duke

RALEIGH — It's hard to take many positives away from NC State's 29-point loss to No. 1 Duke, which marked the Wolfpack's fifth loss in six games. The game showed just how far Will Wade and the Pack are from competing in the ACC's top tier, as it was another complete dismantling by one of the league's top two programs.

While the loss to Duke stings primarily from a pride standpoint, aspects of the game and the recent stretch don't bode well for NC State moving forward through the most important part of the season. Defensive collapses, streaky shooting and maintaining focus are all issues the Wolfpack needs to fix if it's going to turn things around in March.

Defenses are figuring out the Wolfpack

The heavily-discussed jump-shooting identity of the Wolfpack is proving to be more harm than good down the stretch. The Wolfpack faced two of the strongest defensive teams in the league and the country between Duke and Virginia over the last week. Those groups exposed major issues with the Pack's offense, particularly the fact that the 3-point shot makes things go.

Programs like Virginia and Duke have the athletes capable of running the Wolfpack's 3-point shooters, like Paul McNeil and Darrion Williams, away from the arc, forcing them to drive. Strong paint defense awaits the undersized NC State roster, placing it in impossible possessions where the only solution is one-on-one basketball.

To put it simply, NC State is far too dependant on 3-point shooting to carry the offense to victory. It cost them on Saturday at Notre Dame and it prevented them from putting up any resistance to the Blue Devils on Monday. The roster won't magically change overnight, so Wade needs to find ways to put his team in positions where it won't shoot 7-of-29 from 3-point range.

Paper-thin defense

After allowing 96 points to Notre Dame, Wade knew he needed to make some changes to the defense. He installed a zone during practice on Sunday and the walkthrough on Monday, trying to take advantage of one of Duke's only weaknesses: 3-point shooting. While the strategy looked fine early, the defense quickly unraveled.

After the loss, the NC State coach admitted his team will throw more "junk" defenses at opponents over the next two weeks, with two guaranteed games left on the schedule and more to potentially come depending on the results of those matchups. Despite only having 48 hours to learn the intricacies of the zone, the Wolfpack looked fine in the new scheme. The coach added that they'll try to build on it before facing Stanford on Saturday.

The focus is on the present

While there was a sense of disappointment and acceptance in the Lenovo Center on Monday night, the Wolfpack isn't far removed from playing incredibly high-level basketball, albeit against lower-tier teams in the ACC. Copeland tried to articulate the feeling the team has about the season moving forward.

"That's the main focus, winning the games," Quadir Copeland said. "We win games, no one has anything to say. We won those six games and everybody was happy. We've been losing and now everybody is sad. That's how it goes. You're going to ride when it's good and when it gets bad, people are going to detach. We've just got to win games. We're going to stick together ... We're going to win games. Simple as that."

All the Wolfpack can do is regroup for the next game, which comes Saturday in Raleigh against Stanford.

