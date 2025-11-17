VCU's Key Contributors Ahead of NC State Matchup

VCU claims its second win of the season, taking down St. Peter's tonight 78-61 to move to 2-1.



Five players score in double figures.



Tyrell Ward 15 Pts

Terrance Hill Jr. 13 Pts

Lazar Djokovic 11 Pts 5 Reb

Barry Evans 11 Pts 8 Reb 4 Ast

Jadrian Tracey 11 Pts 4 Reb@VCU_Hoops pic.twitter.com/2YfHSIoHZB