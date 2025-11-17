VCU's Key Contributors Ahead of NC State Matchup
RALEIGH — NC State (3-0) is trying to continue its undefeated start to the 2025-26 season, but the Wolfpack will face its biggest challenge of the season on Monday. Will Wade and the Pack are welcoming Wade's former program, the VCU Rams (2-1), to the Lenovo Center.
VCU became one of the strongest and most recognizable mid-major programs during the last two decades, with Wade playing a major role in that development. He spent time as an assistant with the Rams, helping the program reach the Final Four in 2011 and returned as the head coach for two seasons from 2015 to 2017.
After Ryan Odom left to become the head coach at Virginia, the Rams turned the keys to the program over to Phil Martelli Jr. of Bryant University. Martelli took over the Bulldogs program in 2023 and finished his time there with a 43-25 record, including one trip to the NCAA Tournament.
Now, Martelli will bring his rebuilt VCU squad to Raleigh and try to knock off the Wolfpack and another member of the Rams coaching tree in Wade.
Key Contributors for the Rams
The Rams returned very little production as a result of the coaching change. Martelli worked the transfer portal and put together a team that's looked like it can shoot from beyond the arc with great effectiveness in the first three games. A 38.4% rate from 3-point range puts the Rams at 60th in the nation in that category.
The main cog for VCU is Oregon transfer Jadrian Tracey. With an elevated role as a starter with the Rams, Tracey has rewarded Martelli for his gamble. He averaged 13.3 points, 3.0 assists and a steal in the first three games. Tracey did struggle with turnovers, however, averaging 3.7 per game so far. With NC State coming in with a steal rate of 13.1%, that could be problematic.
VCU will also bring the most skilled and versatile big man the Wolfpack will have faced to this point in the season to the Lenovo Center. At 6-foot-11, Lazar Djokovich is an experienced big who averaged 10.7 points and 2.3 blocks in the Rams' first three games. He's also proven to be a threat from 3-point range, knocking down those shots at a 40% clip.
One of the vital pieces of Martelli's rotation came off the bench in his first two games with the program. LSU transfer Tyrell Ward averaged 13 points in his pair of appearances, including 15-point effort against Saint Peter's in the last game for the Rams.
