New Weapon on Virginia’s Offense Wolfpack Must Be Ready For
Virginia head coach Tony Elliot and his program sustained a major loss to its receiving core in Malachi Fields. Fields transferred to Notre Dame this past offseason to bolster the Fighting Irish's receiving core, an upgrade it desperately needed.
Fields led the Cavaliers last season in receiving by over 400 yards, finishing with 808 yards and 55 catches. The big 6-foot-4 receiver brought a big body on the outside who specializes in making contested catches, a quarterback's best friend. Fields had a 52 percent contested catch rate last season.
To replace Fields, the Cavaliers took a similar approach to replace talent in the transfer portal by searching all levels of college football. They came out with a group of five talents in James Madison transfer Cam Ross.
The challenge he brings
Ross specializes in yards after the catch and in returning kicks. He earned Third Team All-Sun Belt as a return specialist – Ross continued his special teams work in week one against Coastal Carolina with a 100-yard kickoff return. Ross added 124 receiving yards, with 81 of them coming after the catch.
The Wolfpack's defensive tackling will be tested with a player like Ross. Week 1 opponent East Caroline didn’t have a player who was elite after the catch, Ross is. The defense will be tested with a new challenge this week in its tackling.
Solution
One way to slow down YAC players like Ross is getting up in their grill. Only a select few receivers with the same skillset can beat press-man coverage (where a corner lines up directly over a receiver on the line of scrimmage), think of NFL receivers like Cleveland Browns receiver Diontae Johnson.
Johnson specialized in YAC in college, but was able to beat press-man coverage. Ross is 5-foot-10, 186 pounds, and will most likely have senior cornerback Devon Marshall or redshirt sophomore Brian Nelson II. Both are slightly bigger than Ross, so in space, theoretically, Ross should have the advantage.
Career
Before James Madison, Ross spent four years at the University of Connecticut. He appeared in 28 games and made 16 starts, totalling 1,356 receiving yards and six touchdowns.
Ross battled injuries within his collegiate career, sustaining two season-ending injuries in 2021 and 2022. He spent 2023 and 2024 getting back into prime condition, and now the Cavaliers are reaping the benefits of a healthy Ross.
