DJ Eliot's Thoughts on Wolfpack in Week 2

The first-year NC State defensive coordinator talked about his new unit ahead of a big matchup against Virginia.

Tucker Sennett

Aug 28, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Sam Dodd (28) runs out during the warmups prior to the game against East Carolina Pirates at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
Aug 28, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Sam Dodd (28) runs out during the warmups prior to the game against East Carolina Pirates at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
RALEIGH, N.C. -- First-year defensive coordinator DJ Eliot had quite the debut for NC State in the 24-17 win over East Carolina. His Wolfpack defense held the Pirates to just 30 yards rushing on 29 attempts throughout the game and came up with a crucial fourth-down stop to win the game.

Eliot brought an NFL pedigree and years of coaching experience to Raleigh when he took the position last January. The appeal of his background and coaching style helped NC State rebuild its defense during the offseason.

After the strong opening week performance, Eliot spoke to the media on Wednesday ahead of the team's matchup against Virginia on Saturday.

Aug 28, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; East Carolina Pirates quarterback Katin Houser (4) passes the ball to running back Marlon Gunn Jr. (21) during the second half of the game against North Carolina State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

On his overall feelings about his first game as the defensive coordinator for NC State

  • Eliot: "It was awesome. Great atmosphere. The fans were loud. Really good energy. The players had a lot of energy, too. You could tell that type of atmosphere really motivated them. The crowd stayed in it the whole game."

On the game-winning fourth down stop and knowing what was coming against ECU

  • Eliot: "We practiced that play as the final play multiple times, so we were ready for that down there. You never know what they're going to do, but we felt good that we had practiced it a bunch and then they ran it."
Aug 28, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack defensive end Sabastian Harsh (54) celebrates a sack during the first half of the game against East Carolina Pirates at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

On what was working for his defense early in the ECU game

  • Eliot: "Run defense. When you play great run defense and TFLs, then you put the offense behind the chains. As long as you can continue to not let them get you in 3rd-and-mediums and 3rd-and-shorts, then you're going to get off the field if you play good third-down defense.
  • If you get them into a 3rd-and-long, you should win 70% of those. A great third-down defense only wins 30% of the 3rd-and-shorts. Third down defense is based on what the distance is. If it's a 3rd-and-medium, a great defense will win 55% ... The key is first and second down. The more you can get them into 3rd-and-long, the better chance you have to get off the field."

On what made the defense look good despite being loaded with new players

Nov 18, 2017; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; A North Carolina State Wolfpack helmet lays on the sidelines during the game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at BB&T Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images / Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images
  • Eliot: "I think we recruited the right guys. We have high-character transfers and guys that were hungry. Guys that had something to prove. They were guys that were ready to come together to be a great defense."

Published
Tucker Sennett
TUCKER SENNETT

Tucker Sennett graduated summa cum laude with a B.A. in Sports Journalism from the esteemed Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University. A former basketball player, he has gained valuable experience working at Cronkite News and brings a deep passion for sports and reporting to his role as the NC State Wolfpack Beat Writer On SI.