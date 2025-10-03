After Virginia Tech Loss, Doeren Keeps NC State Forward Focused
RALEIGH — NC State suffered a shocking and disappointing loss to Virginia Tech in Week 5, dropping to 3-2. The Wolfpack displayed a mindset of moving on quickly from week to week throughout the early portion of the season, but the loss to the Hokies stuck with the program throughout its preparations for Campbell in Week 6.
Head coach Dave Doeren faced scrutiny from the fan base following the loss, but defended the effort of his team in the following days. The Wolfpack are now dealing with a flurry of injuries on the defensive side of the ball.
Doeren spoke on the "Wolfpack Weekly" radio show Wednesday night and provided his final thoughts on the loss to Virginia Tech and the team's response since.
What Did Doeren Say?
The veteran head coach was asked about the situation with defensive coordinator DJ Eliot and Charlton Warren's role as his replacement. Eliot left the team for the week to be with his family after the tragic death of his daughter. Warren stepped into his role as the primary coordinator for the Virginia Tech game and will serve as the defensive play caller against Campbell as well.
"I mean, he can't tackle people, and that's where we struggled. But he had guys in position to make plays called a good game plan," Doeren said. "He did a really good job organizing the play and teaching it to the players."
Doeren doubled down on his feelings about Virginia Tech as a team. In both his postgame and Monday press conferences, he stated that Virginia Tech was a better team than many people thought, even with an interim head coach. He once again shared that sentiment.
" I told our team, this is a very proud program we're playing. And if you watch them in the South Carolina game and the Vanderbilt game, to their first two games, they played really well and had a chance to win both of those football games," Doeren said. "I don't know what happened going into Old Dominion, obviously they didn't show up and that wasn't indicative of that program and they've responded. And Philip Montgomery, like I said last week, he's a proven head coach, but I'll say it again, that's not about them, like that's us."
While he shared more about the upcoming matchup, it seems the coach and his players are ready to put the ugly loss in the past and get ready for a daunting road ahead.
