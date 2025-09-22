Turning the Page: 1-3 Virginia Tech is next Wolfpack Opponent
Not all teams start equally in college football, and that’s been evident throughout the first four weeks. North Carolina State has started off 3-1, but their next opponent within the ACC in the Virginia Tech Hokies, have been on the opposite side of the spectrum, starting 1-3. The Hokies' start has even led to the program firing its head coach in Brent Pry, after a 0-3 start.
With interim coach Philip Montgomery, the team’s offensive coordinator, the team won its first game of the season against Wofford 38-6.
The Hokies didn’t have the easiest start, playing South Carolina and Vanderbilt on the road. But a home loss to Old Dominion, 45-26, was enough to make the change in firing Pry.
Throughout the first four games, Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones has gone 85-for-135 for 928 yards and six touchdowns with three interceptions, adding 144 yards with four cores on the ground. There was anticipation for Drones to return to the way he was playing in 2023, but throughout 2025, it’s been an up and down for the senior signal caller.
Against Wofford, the Hokies had a season-high in yardage with 461 yards of offense. It’s a good sign things could be turning for the offense and the team as a whole, but its first test against an in-conference opponent will come against the Wolfpack this Saturday.
With the firing of Pry, something Hokies fans have paid attention to is that players are potentially transferring out, since the NCAA opens the transfer portal for 30 days after a head coach gets fired.
12 Virginia Tech players missed the Wofford game, most likely contemplating their future with the team. Some of those players included starting linebacker Caleb Woodson, cornerback Caleb Brown and safety Quentin Reddish. Something to monitor throughout the week before the game in Raleigh.
In terms of leaders for the team, running back Marcellous Hawkins leads the team in rushing yards with 187. For catching the ball, wideout Donavon Greene leads the team with 203 yards.
Defensively, it’s been a struggle as the unit ranks 125th in the nation in total defense, giving up 448 yards a game throughout the first four weeks of the season.
Woodson still leads the team in tackles with 24 on the season.
It’ll be interesting to see how Montgomery can get his team ready to play a Power Four team with him at the helm – Wolfpack fans will get a nice close look at the result on Saturday.
