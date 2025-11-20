Wade Previews NC State’s Tough Road Ahead in Maui
RALEIGH — It won't be Wolfpack head coach Will Wade's first trip to the Maui Invitational, but it will be his first time bringing No. 25 NC State on the road to an iconic road venue at the Lahaina Civic Center in Hawaii.
While the field isn't as strong as years past, Wade still believes the other teams will provide the Wolfpack with the best tests it has faced to date. Given the team's close game against VCU, a projected NCAA Tournament team, he's likely not wrong.
Wade and No. 25 NC State will begin the tournament with a matchup against Big East foe Seton Hall, led by program legend Shaheen Holloway. Like the Wolfpack, the Pirates are off to an undefeated start to the 2025-26 season enter the event with aspirations of winning it all.
NC State's first-year coach spoke to the media before the team makes the lengthy journey from Raleigh to Maui ahead of Monday's matchup against the Pirates.
Watch Wade's Press Conference
Wade's Noteworthy Quotes
On things he's been pleased with after the first four games of the season
- "I'll say this... We look like we're holding on for dear life, sometimes rebounding, because we are against some of these bigger teams, but our rebounding... Our defensive rebounding numbers are better than we were anticipating and we were anticipating a little bit low... And our offensive rebounding numbers are a little bit better than I thought."
- "I'd say that's been a pleasant surprise, but we'll talk after Maui, you know? Boise is a great team. USC is a great team. USC is the third-tallest team in the country. We'll see if that can hold up against them... So far, that's probably been one thing that's a little bit better than suspected..."
On the team's mindset entering the tournament
- "Look, we need to put all our focus into winning the first game. That's really what I'm focused on, Seton Hall. Then we'll figure out Boise or USC based on our result and their result, but I've learned in these things, you put everything into the first one and then you kind of get momentum going."
- "But Seton Hall has done well in these things. They beat VCU last year in the opening round in Charleston... We need to be ready. And they're very, very good defensively, in the top-25 in the country defensively... If we don't play with a little bit more purpose than we did Monday night, we're going to be swimming in the ocean."
On NC State's halfcourt defense and allowing 3-point shooters to fire away
- "If you look at our defensive profile, we give up a lot of threes. It's the type of threes that we're giving up, and I thought the type of threes we gave up to VCU for the most part... Were the type of threes we want to be giving up... It looks like oh my god, they're giving up a bunch of open threes, but there's a method to it."
- "We know the percentages that we're taking if they're taking the type threes that we want, which about 85 to 90% of them were, and it looks like, oh my gosh, it's an open shot, but it's not nearly as high percentage shot as you would think, if it's a type three that we want taken. And our defense is built to take those type of threes and we've got five years of data to back that up..."
On his changing perspective on the Maui trip compared to his trip in 2017 with LSU
- "I used to be all basketball the time, but we're going, Saturday night, we're going to take them on a cruise. We rented a boat. We're going to take them on a cruise... I'm much more of a softer version of me. When I went last time, I didn't even see the ocean. I didn't even know where the ocean was... I do think it's important that they have a good time."
- "...We do want to make sure that we have a good experience and that they have a great experience and that we have some time to have some fun... Look, it's a business trip. We've got a lot of stuff too. There's a lot at stake for our team and for our season as we move forward... We're only doing it one time with this group, so let's enjoy it. Let's have as much fun as we can.
Get coverage of NC State's trip to the Maui Invitational right here on NC State On SI. Follow @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker on X (Twitter) for updates throughout the week.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.