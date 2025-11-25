Wade's Reaction to Wolfpack Loss to Seton Hall
No. 23 NC State dropped its first game of the 2025-26 season in the opening round of the Southwest Maui Invitational, losing 85-74 to Shaheen Holloway's Seton Hall Pirates. The game was a disjointed effort by the Wolfpack on both ends, with head coach Will Wade struggling to get his team to come together defensively.
Seton Hall dominated inside for most of the game, outscoring the Wolfpack in the paint by 14 points and swatting nine NC State shots.
Wade spoke to members of the media immediately following the loss and discussed his concerns with the defense and turning things around with another game on deck tomorrow.
What Wade said
On the team's performance in the game
- "We didn't play very well. Give Seton Hall a lot of credit. They were more aggressive than we were. They were tougher than we were. We just didn't do a good job. They killed us in the paint by 14. Out-rebounded us. (They) were just scrappier than we were."
- "Very disappointing, especially to have all the fans out here and everybody out here. We just didn't play our best today, but we've got to turn the page quick and have a next-play mentality and move on because we're going to play another really, really good team tomorrow. "Today we were just disjointed and didn't play to our standards. Disappointing result, but we need to turn the page and be ready to roll moving forward."
On his concerns with the Wolfpack's defense
- "I appreciate all these questions on our offense. We gave up 85 points. They drove at will against us. They hit three threes in the last 35 minutes of the game and just went straight to the front of the rim, which has been a massive problem for us."
- "We gave up 20 points at the free-throw line. We can sit here and talk about our offense all we want. You score 74 points, you should be able to win. We gave up 85 points, 50 in the second half. They shot over 50% for the game, I believe 52% for the game. We're just letting people get in the paint at will. That's a much, much larger problem than our offense."
On turning the page
- "I believe in our guys. I believe in our team. I believe in who we are, and we're built for these types of things. Anybody can sail a ship in smooth waters. A skilled sailor can do it when the water is choppy. The water is choppy for us now; we've got to turn the page and move forward and that's what we'll do."
- "I believe the Wolfpack will play a lot better tomorrow, and I think you'll see a team that has a little bit more of an edge to them tomorrow. At least that's what I hope it'll be.That's what I believe in this group, and I think that's what we'll be."
