WATCH: Doeren and Select Players Speak After Week 2 Win
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Head coach Dave Doeren and the North Carolina State Wolfpack escaped for the second straight week, outlasting Virginia in a 35-31 shootout Saturday afternoon.
Led by running back Hollywood Smothers and sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey, the Wolfpack offense carried NC State through much of the game before linebacker Cian Slone came up with a critical game-winning interception in the end zone.
Doeren and select members of the Wolfpack spoke to the media immediately following the win.
Watch the Press Conference here:
Times for Speakers:
Bailey: Start to 4:03
Harsh: 4:17 to 7:27
Doeren: 7:30 to 15:00
Slone: 15:11 to 17:17
Brown: 17: 28 to 19:28
Smothers: 19:41 to End
Here is a partial transcript of Doeren's availability.
On the Wolfpack's offensive performance in the second half of the win
- Doeren: "Offensively, we scored on every possession but one. Our short yardage offense was tremendous. The only time we didn't make it was on a pass that we threw. Probably a play we wish we wouldn't have called. We were physical. We trusted the guys..."
On Smothers' efforts in the second half
- Doeren: "It's what we hoped for. He finished the (last) season that way, too. The last half of last year, you could see that he was ready. He had a great offseason, great fall camp. He brings energy, holds people accountable. He plays hard as hell. He wants the football. If you don't give it to him, he's not going to complain... He just wants to win."
On CJ expanding his game with running ability
- Doeren: "When you can throw the football the way that he can and have the skill around him, but then also make them have to defend his legs, that's tough on a defense. It's really hard ... I thought Kurt called some really good QB runs in the game. CJ made some plays on his own. That second TD run was a scramble. But having that extra element changes how you have to defend us."
On what the close wins mean for the team moving forward
- Doeren: "It's a time who understands what NC State is. It's grit. This team has grit. It's in our DNA. We train in chaos. We look forward to tough situations here. We practiced a lot of this stuff that you're seeing at the end of games. The guys always revert back to their training..."
The Wolfpack will face Wake Forest in short week, with the game scheduled for Thursday. It will be NC State's first road game of the 2025 season, although it's a short trip down the road in Winston-Salem.
