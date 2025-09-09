All Wolfpack

WATCH: Doeren Speaks Ahead of Week 3 Matchup

The NC State head coach and his team are preparing for a Week 3 trip to face Wake Forest in Winston-Salem.

Tucker Sennett

Aug 29, 2024; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren between his players before the first half of the game against Western Carolina Catamounts at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
RALEIGH, N.C. -- The North Carolina State Wolfpack moved to 2-0 after a tight win over Virginia. Head coach Dave Doeren led the team to a 35-31 victory.

Now, the Wolfpack has only a few days to prepare for the Week 3 matchup and the official conference opener. The team will hit the road for the first time in 2025, although it won't travel far. On Thursday night, the Wolfpack will face Wake Forest and first-year head coach Jake Dickert.

Doeren hosted his weekly press conference Monday night, discussing a number of topics about the win over Virginia and previewing the upcoming matchup with the Demon Deacons.

Watch Doeren's Press Conference Here

Here is a transcript of some of Doeren's availability Mondy night.

Doeren's assessment of sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey and his performance early in the season

  • Doeren: "He's playing at a high level. He sees things. He understands the system. He's in command of the guys around him. He challenges people. He challenges himself. He has a knack for knowing what to do. Sometimes, it's not perfect. They're coming with an unblocked guy and a blitz and he sees it. He feels it. He gets out of contain and he runs for a touchdown...
  • ... He knows who his guys are. He knows where to throw the football to them. What he does on the sideline as a leader, compared to last year, is night and day. He's always had positive energy and enthusiasm, but he has command now."
CJ Bailey
Sep 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of the game against Virginia Cavaliers at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

On stopping Wake Forest running back Demond Claiborne and improving the run defense

  • Doeren: "He's a great player and he's got speed, He's got vision, he can break tackles,. He can make you miss. He's patient and so, when you're defending a great running back, it takes everybody. It's gap accountability. It's beating blocks. It's leveraging the football and then it's gang tackling.
  • Everything needs to improve. We had guys in position to make plays on some of the plays that Virginia made and they made them and we didn't.
Demond Claiborne
Nov 30, 2024; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Demond Claiborne (1) tries to elude Duke Blue Devils cornerback Tre'Shon Devones (24) during the second half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

On Wake Forest no longer running the mesh RPO offense in 2025

  • Doeren: "It's nothing like it was. It's a more traditional college football offense. They don't have the slow mesh anymore with the RPOs. The biggest difference besides that is the fact that they've got a really fast, athletic quarterback (Robby Ashford). Not that they haven't had guys that can run, but not like this guy..."

Tucker Sennett
TUCKER SENNETT

Tucker Sennett graduated summa cum laude with a B.A. in Sports Journalism from the esteemed Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University. A former basketball player, he has gained valuable experience working at Cronkite News and brings a deep passion for sports and reporting to his role as the NC State Wolfpack Beat Writer On SI.