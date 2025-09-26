Weather Could Play Big Role in NC State vs. Virginia Tech Showdown
RALEIGH — After escaping the weather that plagued many college football programs in the first few weeks of the season, NC State will seemingly finally be caught up in the storm... literally.
Saturday's forecast for the hours in which the Wolfpack is scheduled to face Virginia Tech includes a 95% chance of some rain and a 48% probability of thunderstorms. If there is lightning in the area, the game will be stopped and the teams are forced to wait in the locker rooms until the weather clears. The official rule states teams can't take the field until 30 minutes after the latest lightning strike.
Luckily for the Wolfpack, the team dealt with inclement weather throughout much of fall camp and head coach Dave Doeren led NC State through some significant bad-weather games in years past. The most notable bad weather game for the Wolfpack came in 2016, when NC State hosted Notre Dame as Hurricane Matthew ravaged the state.
Preparing for the Weather
According to Doeren, the team has protocols in place for games that might be played in adverse weather conditions. Every Thursday, NC State runs wet ball drills, no matter the weather. Back in August, the team practiced in the rain for eight of 14 days and played a scrimmage.
- "It depends on how bad the rain is. If it's just a normal rain, then we play ball. If it's torrential, then you've got to be able to adjust. Obviously, the game plans on both sides can change, so we've just got to be ready for that," Doeren said.
Doeren mentioned the team's scrimmage back in August, during which the team played in a torrential downpour. Shortly after the game was played, Doeren stated that the team played an entirely turnover-free game despite the conditions.
He was asked about that performance again on Thursday and immediately pounded the wooden podium twice. He knocked on wood. He reiterated that the performance in the scrimmage setting gave his team more confidence in those kinds of situations.
- "It's more about them. They've played in it and they've played well in it. We tackled well that day, too," Doeren said. "The guys need confidence when conditions change. Today, it was super hot, so it makes you feel good that you had a good practice. They scrimmaged well in the rain. My job is to remind them of those things."
No Stranger to Hurricanes
The aforementioned 2016 matchup against Notre Dame was one for the history books. Doeren called it the "Hurricane Game" when the weather came up in the press conference, smiling with fond recollection of the Wolfpack's 10-3 upset win over the Fighting Irish. The quarterbacks of the two teams completed a combined 14 passes, with NC State's Ryan Finley throwing for just 27 yards in the win.
While the impact of tropical storms Imelda and Humberto won't be the same as the one Matthew had on the Wolfpack, it could still create sloppy conditions. A game in the rain combined with the uneasiness of facing a Virginia Tech program led by an interim head coach could be the recipe for an adventure Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium.
