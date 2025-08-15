NC State's Approach to Rainy Fall Camp
Since the start of fall camp for NC State football, conditions haven't been particularly cooperative. Camp began on the last day of July and after that, it rained in Raleigh eight of 14 days. When tallied up, the rainstorms have produced almost eight inches of precipitation.
While the Wolfpack used the Close-King Indoor Practice Facility for some of its fall camp practice sessions, the weather likely won't be changing anytime soon. The has begun to prepare for the weather through scrimmages in the rain and practicing when it's possible outdoors.
NC State head coach Dave Doeren has his team working hard, rain or shine, to prepare for the opener with in-state rival East Carolina.
Scared of a Little Rain?
In a typical year, the heat is the most adverse part of NC State's fall camp. The combination of humidity with high temperatures has made it difficult to practice in the past. The rain replaced that heat as the challenge for 2025's training camp.
"We'd love to have some fall camp heat," Doeren said. "We did for two days and then it's been like spring weather."
The humid, overcast days where the dark clouds collect over the practice facility persisted throughout those first two weeks.
"You can't control that. You do the best you can," Doeren said Wednesday. "We had a nice humid day yesterday, got the guys sweating. As always, we expect September games at home to be warm. First one being at night helps a little bit, probably, but there's nothing I can do about that."
During the team's full padded scrimmage a week prior, Doeren said it poured rain but that the team handled the conditions well. If the weather persists into the season, the results of the scrimmage are a good indicator as to how the team will fare in adverse conditions.
Decisions, Decisions
Every time it rains, Doeren and the staff face a decision: practice outside and deal with it or move into the luxurious indoor facility?
"It just depends on what the weather is. If it's an average to light rain, we're going to be in the rain," Doeren said. "When it's buckets like it was (Wednesday), you're not going to get a lot of good work and guys are going to be falling down."
The team's practice plan also plays a huge part in where the Wolfpack gets its work done during the day's session.
"You can't run your offense the way you want, systematically," Doeren said. "We wanted to do some really good situational football (Wednesday) so being inside helped us do that. From a scrimmage standpoint, unless there's lightning, we're going to be outside. We have to play with whatever mother nature gives us on that day."
The extended forecast for August shows potential for scattered showers on Aug. 28, the night of the season opener against the Pirates. Luckily, the Wolfpack should be prepared for any conditions the skies throw its direction.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.