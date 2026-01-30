Weather Creates More Schedule Changes for NC State

RALEIGH — NC State men's basketball moved to 15-6 overall and 6-2 in ACC league play with Tuesday's win over Syracuse, setting up another key away game just down the road against Wake Forest on Saturday. As snow and ice storms continue to affect the East Coast, yet another travel change is set to take place for the Wolfpack.

Saturday's matchup against the Demon Deacons was originally scheduled for 3:45 P.M. EST, but the tip-off time has been moved to earlier in the day at noon because of potential inclement weather, according to an announcement from the NC State program and the ACC. After it appeared as though the Pack would finally avoid a noon start for one weekend, it's back in a familiar, tricky spot.

What changes for NC State?

NC State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade yells down court Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, during the NCAA men’s basketball game against the Clemson Tigers at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The proximity of NC State and Wake Forest shouldn't change too much of the travel schedule for the Wolfpack. The two schools are separated by roughly 105 miles or a 90-minute bus ride, so Will Wade's team should be good to travel Friday night and stay overnight in Winston-Salem instead of an early Saturday morning departure.

Noon or morning starts have been hit or miss for the Pack so far. In three home league games starting at 11 A.M. or noon, NC State is 1-2, with the lone win coming over Wake Forest in the conference opener. It bounced back from the two losses with road wins over Florida State and Pittsburgh in the noon window.

Jan 27, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Quadir Copeland (11) reacts to his dunk during the first half of the game against the Syracuse Orange at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Lacking consistency was the enemy of the Wolfpack throughout the first few months of the season, so a change in the schedule isn't ideal. However, the road proved to be a nice remedy for NC State, which has a perfect record away from the Lenovo Center since the start of ACC play, including a win over a ranked Clemson team in Littlejohn Coliseum.

The wheels have fallen off the bus for Wake Forest since the start of the conference season. A combination of the Demon Deacons' struggles and the looming snowstorm might create a rather dead atmosphere at Joel Coliseum on Saturday. The Wolfpack will need to provide its own energy when it gets to Winston-Salem.

🚨 Schedule Update!



Our game at Wake Forest has been moved to noon. Broadcast info still to come. pic.twitter.com/iMOkgQzjYI — NC State Men's Basketball (@PackMensBball) January 29, 2026

A win over Wake Forest won't come easy, but it would push the Wolfpack even higher in the conference standings ahead of a brutal stretch against some of the league's toughest teams. Wade and NC State need to find a way to make things work in a strange situation on Saturday.

