Wes Moore Shares Feelings After NC State’s Loss to TCU
RALEIGH — No. 10 NC State fell to 2-2 on the season after Sunday's 69-59 loss to No. 17 TCU. It was the second Sunday in a row with a ranked loss for Wes Moore and the Wolfpack, but the team is finished with the gauntlet that was the first two weeks of the schedule.
The loss snapped a winning streak in Reynolds Coliseum for the Wolfpack that stretched to 24-straight wins in the building. NC State couldn't contain TCU forward Marta Suarez, who scored 26 points in the Horned Frogs' victory over the Wolfpack.
Watch Moore's Press Conference
Moore spoke to the media after the game, expressing some of his frustration over his team's early-season performances.
Wes Moore's Noteworthy Quotes
From his opening statement
- "First of all, TCU is really good. Knew that coming in, so tip your hat to them. They did a great job... We've got a long way to go. You know Saniya (Rivers), Aziaha (James), Madison (Hayes) aren't coming back through the doors there and we've got to do a better job."
- "Offensively, we're still doing too much one-on-one, not reversing the ball, not getting movement and that's on me. Got to do a better job of trying to make sure we require that. I thought we did some good things to get back in it after digging a hole early and then we let them make a run at the end of the half and a run to start the second half and could never get back out of that."
- "We've got to make sure we come out in the third quarter and we play better than we did today, but we struggled to shoot the ball at some positions. And that makes it hard when some of our veterans don't have their best days or whatever..."
- "I think offensively we've got to get a little more ball movement and try to get body movement instead of just going one-on-one and just watching."
On why the team appeared to lack energy and enthusiasm throughout the first four games
- "I don't know. What I said to them after the game, 'We don't have a lot of energy, enthusiasm.' I don't know if people are worrying too much about their own game and what's happening to them instead of worrying about our team, but we're the only ones that can fix it. Us and the players."
- "We can't sit here and feel sorry for ourselves. Obviously, we hadn't lost here at home in a long, long time and but it's a new team and no seniors, so we've got to have everybody step up a little bit."
On whether the lack of energy has contributed to the slow starts in games or not
- "No, it's been that way in practice. It's been that way in shootaround and everything we do, so we don't have a whole lot of energy people on the team, I guess. It's mostly a little bit more solemn or sometimes laid back.
- "And neither one of those are good. We've got to have some energy."
On the struggles of Zoe Brooks early in the season
- "I know, it's hard on her. Last year she had Saniya and Aziaha taking heat off of her and this year, she's going to be kind of the marked person. And so that's that's a little bit tougher, just not having that experience around her."
- "When you have three kids that are in the program, two of them for four years, one of them for three years, they kind of insulated (Brooks) and protected her and now we don't have that experience around her, so it puts more pressure on her."
On if the loss could be a spark for his team moving forward
- "Good question. It would me, but heck, we got beat last Sunday too, so how many is it going to take? Our players talk all the time about being dogs. Well, what kind of dog are we? Are we a Chihuahua, or are we a Doberman? What are we? A pitbull, I don't know, but now is when you've got to come out fighting."
- "That's what I told when you're having an off shooting day, I've told them this before, that's where your competitiveness has to take over. When you're having an off night shooting the ball, you've got to find other ways, whether it's defending, rebounding, whatever. And you know, sometimes we tend to hang our heads when things aren't going well."
