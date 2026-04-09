What McNeil, Arceneaux Portal Entrances Mean For NC State

RALEIGH — The transfer portal is taking its toll on NC State over the first 48 hours of it being open, although some of that attrition was expected. It also isn't exclusive to the Wolfpack, as many programs are being gutted by players leaving for different opportunities, with over 1,500 players in the portal as of Wednesday night.

NC State suffered a massive blow when Paul McNeil decided to enter the portal on Wednesday, although he left things open for a potential return. Terrance Arceneaux also joined him, becoming the sixth member of the 2025-26 roster to pursue new opportunities elsewhere. The exodus isn't surprising, but it still leaves the program in a precarious situation under Justin Gainey .

The impact of the portal entrances

Mar 7, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Terrance Arceneaux (21) shoots the ball during the first half against the Stanford Cardinal at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Arceneaux and McNeil were the last two remaining productive members of the Wolfpack roster before entering the portal on Wednesday. While his season was full of ups and downs with injuries and rotation inconsistency, Arceneaux still made a major impact on the defensive end and had serious upside on the other end that never came to be.

There was always reason to believe the Houston transfer would look for a larger role elsewhere, even before Will Wade bolted for LSU. However, Arceneaux might've been a nice fit in Gainey's defense-focused system built around toughness and athleticism. Houston and Tennessee, where Gainey came from, have similar programmatic principles, so there might've been an appeal for the wing, but he'll look elsewhere.

Mar 7, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Paul McNeil Jr. (2) shoots the ball against Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie (1) during the first half at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Losing McNeil would mark a massive blow to the morale around NC State basketball. The sophomore guard burst onto the scene as one of the nation's best 3-point shooters after he decided to stick around with Wade. He became a fan-favorite in Raleigh, partly because of his love for North Carolina, being from nearby Rockingham, N.C.

From a basketball standpoint, McNeil was a player Gainey could've built around, and still could if he's able to sway the shooting guard to return. The Rockingham native shot a blistering 42.7% from 3-point range with more freedom on the offensive end under Wade. He would presumably take on an even more prominent role in Gainey's rebuild of the program, embodying the toughness and spirit of the school if he stayed.

NC State men's basketball coach Justin Gainey speaks during his introductory press conference on April 1, 2026. | Courtesy of NC State Athletics

However, if McNeil were to leave NC State, it would mark a lesson for NC State fans about the harsh new reality of college basketball. Loyalty only goes so far when there are financial motivations at play without any restriction. Turning down a life-altering amount of money would be a mistake for any player, no matter what level of loyalty they have for a program or place.

If it comes down to a minor difference in financial opportunity, there's reason to believe McNeil would return to the Wolfpack for one last ride before taking his talents to the next level. Gainey should do whatever he can to keep the talented guard around, not just for his production and skill, but for his personality and to win the fan base over early in his tenure.