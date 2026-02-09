What NC State's AP Poll Status Means in Week 14

RALEIGH — After outlasting Virginia Tech to win a sixth-straight game, NC State men's basketball appeared to be trending positively toward a spot in the AP Top 25 at the start of Week 14 of the college basketball season. With a huge Monday matchup at No. 24 Louisville, it seemed likely that the committee would try to make the game even larger by adding a number next to the Pack's name.

However, it was not meant to be, as head coach Will Wade and the Wolfpack received just 31 votes as the third team left out of the latest top 25. While that might be disappointing to some Wolfpack fans, it could also act as a spark for a team that is in the midst of a heater at the most important time of year.

Flying under the radar

The Pack heads into Louisville looking to prove itself against one of the top teams in the conference, despite boasting a better record overall and in league play than the Cardinals. State took its lumps during the non-conference campaign, coming close in a handful of Quadrant 1 opportunities, but falling short each time. Those woes are a thing of the past now.

Wade and NC State now have a 3-4 record against Quadrant 1 opposition, with a chance to add a fourth victory in the KFC Yum! Center on Monday. Any extra motivation Wade can give his team should only improve its chances against the Cardinals, who have been susceptible to poorer performances against strong conference opposition after a dominant run through the non-conference.

Jan 24, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade reacts on the court against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

When stepping into a birdseye view of the Wolfpack NCAA Tournament aspirations, bracketologists around the country currently hold the team in fairly respectable regard, as the Pack falls on most brackets as low as a 9-seed and as high as a 7-seed. A win over a ranked Cardinals team would go a long way in pushing the ceiling even higher than the No. 7 mark as it currently stands, but it won't be easy.

Wade, and by extension, his team, fed off being undervalued throughout the offseason. His goal has always been to put NC State back on the map as a power in the ACC as quickly as possible. While it hasn't been a perfect year, that process is well underway and going fairly well to this point. Remaining an underdog while still achieving that goal might be exactly what the savvy coach wants for the Wolfpack.

