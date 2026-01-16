What Offensive Players Left NC State in the Transfer Portal?

RALEIGH — Navigating the transfer portal in modern college football is a process of giving and taking. For NC State, things looked dire with the amount of outgoing talent, but the Wolfpack worked diligently to replace key areas on the roster and helped rebuild around rising junior quarterback CJ Bailey, who opted to return to the program.

The talented quarterback will have a host of new faces around him offensively because of the players the team lost to the portal and graduation. Crucial pass catchers and members of the team's reserves opted for new chapters elsewhere. Where did they end up?

Outgoing transfers for NC State's offense

Oct 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack running back Hollywood Smothers (3) runs the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Offensive lineman Val Erickson - Committed to Liberty

Running back Hollywood Smothers - Committed to Texas

Left tackle Jacarrius Peak - Committed to South Carolina

Wide receiver Terrell Anderson - Committed to Southern California

Wide receiver Noah Rogers - Committed to Alabama

Quarterback Lex Thomas

Wide receiver Christian Zachary

Offensive lineman Daron Rivers

The major losses

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack offensive lineman Jacarrius Peak (65) celebrates at the end zone during the second half of the game against North Carolina Tar Heels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The major losses were all significant contributors to the Wolfpack offense during the 2025 season. Starting left tackle Jacarrius Peak marked a significant loss in the trenches for the Pack. He was an All-ACC honorable mention for his efforts and was far and away the most consistent part of the NC State offensive line during his junior season, his first as the team's starting left tackle.

The Pack worked quickly to replace Peak, bringing in ECU transfer Jimarion McCrimon, who finished with First-Team All-Conference honors in the American after a strong year with the Pirates. While Peak was a disappointing loss, there was a sense that he might explore the NFL draft opportunities available to him or potentially look for a role on another Power Conference team elsewhere. He chose the Gamecocks.

Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Terrell Anderson (9) runs the ball during the second quarter against Duke Blue Devils cornerback Landan Callahan (21) at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Bailey's wide receiver group will look very different in his junior season. Terrell Anderson and Noah Rogers, both once highly-touted high school recruits, moved on. Anderson could be the next star wideout for USC after showing flashes of brilliance during his sophomore season with the Wolfpack. Rogers never blossomed into the pass catcher many thought he might and he will try again at Alabama.

Perhaps the most significant loss, although another one not totally unexpected, was Hollywood Smothers, the team's star running back. It looked like Smothers might explore the NFL draft when he first entered the portal, but he opted to commit to Alabama before flipping his commitment to Texas.

Keep it here for more coverage of NC State football and the transfer portal. Follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again. Want to reach out with questions about the Wolfpack? Send an email to wolfpackonsi@gmail.com to potentially be featured on mailbag stories in the future.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.