What Quadir Copeland’s Changing Role Means for NC State

RALEIGH — NC State head coach Will Wade and senior guard Quadir Copeland have a different relationship compared to many of the other members of the Wolfpack roster. The pair spent a season together at McNeese State, with Copeland playing a major role in Wade's surge through the Southland Conference that ultimately led to him getting the NC State job.

Wade brought Copeland along with him in his return to Power Conference basketball after his unceremonious firing at LSU in 2022. The expectation was that the uniquely skilled guard would be a translator as the rest of the Wolfpack got up to speed on the language of Wade's systems. He loudly became one of the drivers of the team, however, bringing a much-needed edge to a team that direly needed it.

Wade and Copeland's relationship also creates friction at times. The pair butts heads frequently, largely because of the guard's fiery on-court demeanor that borders on chaotic at times. It reached a boiling point in Saturday's loss to Georgia Tech when Copeland and Wade had a spirited argument during the game just before the guard finished the first half with an impressive layup.

Some of the frustration on Copeland's part likely stemmed from a shift in his role, as well as his usage. Now, Wade and his talented, yet volatile guard must find a way to fix things in a moment when the Wolfpack needs cohesion more than anything else.

What happened against Georgia Tech?

Copeland was his usual productive self against the Yellow Jackets, scoring 16 points and dishing out six assists in the loss. However, Georgia Tech tried to turn him into a shooter rather than a driver. Early on, it worked, as he fell into the trap of firing from the perimeter and waded into a trend that has been a major issue for the Wolfpack throughout the 12-6 start to the season.

When Copeland shoots the ball 10 times or more, NC State has a 1-5 record, including Saturday's loss when he shot 17 times. Wade tried to move star forward Darrion Williams into a point-forward role to help lift his usage rate and lower Copeland's. It worked during the road trip in wins over Boston College and Florida State, but Williams reverted to his poor shooting numbers and scored just seven points in the Georgia Tech game.

The tension between Wade and Copeland showed up late in the first half. Wade pulled Copeland aside as he was in the center of a scuffle between the two teams and tried to coach him out of it, while also pleading for him to move the ball. The guard didn't appear to agree, leading to Wade stepping several feet onto the court to continue the heated conversation. Copeland then finished the half with a whirling layup to take a one-point lead at the half.

Wade didn't recall the exact incident after the game. When asked about it, Copeland quickly shut down the conversation. However, the guard wasn't afraid to express his frustration with the team.

"Just missing shots... They played harder than us and it showed," he said. "We couldn't match their energy since the beginning of the game, so we tried to come out with fake energy and they outpowered us. Simple as that."

Finding a way to get Williams and Copeland on the same page with greater consistency could be the key if NC State wants to save Wade's first season. If that doesn't happen, it will be more of the same the rest of the way.

