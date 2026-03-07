Wolfpack Players Who Need to Bring It Against Stanford

RALEIGH — NC State is a team at a crossroads. With a win on Saturday over the visiting Stanford Cardinal, the immediate pressure of a flawed NCAA Tournament resume is relieved. With a loss, the stress for first-year coach Will Wade could reach a critical level, as his Wolfpack could be at risk of missing the dance altogether.

To ensure things don't reach that point, a few members of the Wolfpack need to step up in an effort to slow down a Cardinal team also fighting for its NCAA Tournament dreams down the stretch. Which Wolfpack players must answer the call on Saturday to secure Wade his 20th victory since taking over the NC State program?

Quadir Copeland

Feb 28, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Quadir Copeland (11) celebrates against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Without a heart, no team can win games. Senior guard Quadir Copeland is that beating heart for NC State and he could be the difference down the stretch and in the postseason. It all starts against Stanford, particularly on the defensive end. Copeland should be one of the primary matchups for star Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie, should the Wolfpack play any man defense.

Copeland will be looking to bounce back from an 11-point outing against No. 1 Duke on Monday on the offensive side of things. Against a defense that struggles to stop points in the paint and 2-point shots, the savvy guard should be able to feast all afternoon, picking apart a relatively undersized guard group for Stanford.

Darrion Williams

Mar 2, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack forward Darrion Williams (1) reacts after scoring against the Duke Blue Devils during the first half at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Much has been made about what Darrion Williams hasn't been for the Wolfpack after joining the program as one of the most highly-touted transfers in the nation. The forward underachieved largely throughout ACC play, but still showed flashes of the explosive offensive player he was with Texas Tech over the previous two seasons.

Williams earned his reputation by exploding in the 2025 Big 12 and NCAA Tournaments, helping carry his team to the Elite Eight round in March. If Wade can find a way to tap into that version of the talented forward, the ceiling of the Wolfpack is raised exponentially. If not, Stanford could very well be one of the final nails in the coffin of a failed season.

Matt Able

Mar 2, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) drives the ball around Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) during the first half at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Tre Holloman continued to fade from the Wolfpack rotation, playing fewer than 10 minutes in the Duke loss. Enter freshman guard Matt Able, a player Wade showed gradual trust in. Now, the youngster is starting to play more like a veteran than a rookie. If his growth continues to trend positively, he could be an even bigger piece against a team like Stanford.

Able's defense earned him more and more minutes during the early part of the season, so he could be a good option against Okorie with his length. His athleticism on the glass should also prove critical against a team that likes to shoot the 3-ball.

