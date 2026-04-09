What Scouts, Analysts Say About Justin Joly

RALEIGH — While the NFL Scouting Combine and Pro Day already came and went, the pre-draft process isn't complete for most former NC State players hoping to hear their names called at the end of April in the NFL Draft. One of the program's top prospects, tight end Justin Joly, continues to garner attention from scouts, pundits and analysts during the weeks ahead of the event.

Joly was a standout in his two seasons with the Wolfpack after transferring from Connecticut, quietly raising his professional ceiling during a slow ascent to the upper echelon of the tight end ranks nationally in his junior and senior years. While injuries limited him during his Pro Day back in Raleigh, he still seems to be getting plenty of attention from organizations.

The latest in Joly's quest for the NFL

Nov 21, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack tight end Justin Joly (7) celebrates his touchdown to win the game during the second half of the game against Florida State Seminoles at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

It's been a busy couple of weeks for Joly since his Pro Day. The tight end has reportedly visited with the Panthers, Bills, Broncos and Chiefs, and will visit with the Buccaneers, Dolphins and Titans before the process is all over. Based on his interviews at the Scouting Combine and the following weeks, Joly has made the top 30 for several NFL teams, allowing him to complete visits like the ones over the last 14 days.

As for his standing, there was obvious concern over his decision not to run the 40-yard dash at Pro Day or at the Combine , but he didn't want to run with a hamstring injury, instead opting for the other physical testing and positional drills at the event. However, his on-field showing at both events impressed analysts on social media.

Justin Joly is one of the better receiving prospects in this year’s TE class



Smooth through the gauntlet, but brings some thunder when the pads come on pic.twitter.com/6Bb01ufRit — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) February 28, 2026

Joly came in as tight end No. 5 on Dane Brugler's "The Beast" NFL Draft guide, where the scout cited his solid build, speed down the seams and other physical traits as strengths during the process thus far. However, there are concerns about Joly's route-running ability, blocking and physicality before being targeted

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com listed similar strengths and weaknesses for the tight end and made Joly's pro comp Brevin Jordan of the Houston Texans. Jordan missed the entire 2025 season recovering from an injury suffered the year before. Joly is far more confident in himself than talent evaluators are in him, which might appeal to some NFL front offices during the pre-draft process. The fact that he's in so many teams' top 30s means he will more than likely hear his name called on Draft Day.