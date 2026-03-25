Justin Joly Finishes Pre-Draft Process Back at NC State

RALEIGH — The NFL pre-draft process is wrapping up for most college players around the country, including some of the best from the 2025 NC State roster. One member of that group is tight end Justin Joly, who finished up the official part of the pre-draft journey at the Wolfpack's Pro Day on Tuesday, back in the team's practice facility, where he spent so many hours over the past two seasons.

Joly was one of two NC State players to earn invitations to the NFL Scouting Combine in February, but opted out of most of the physical testing, instead participating in the positional drills and interviews exclusively. Wednesday marked his first opportunity to show off some of those skills he didn't already at the Combine, while also building his reputation amongst scouts and position coaches from the league.

Watch Joly's Pro Day availability

Joly's Pro Day thoughts

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; NC State tight end Justin Joly (TE09) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Wednesday marked the end of a long few months for the talented tight end. In previous years, Joly would just be putting on pads for the first time in spring football. Since the end of the NC State season, the tight end has meticulously managed his body in anticipation of Pro Day, the Senior Bowl and the Combine, knowing those three events could make or break his draft stock.

"A lot of chicken, rice and broccoli," Joly joked when asked about the last few months. "Honestly, just meeting with different people, getting to know different names and faces, putting myself in front of teams, talking my teammates up and just being myself. ... That's all it was."

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National tight end Justin Joly (17) of North Carolina State gets set during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Joly participated in most of the physical testing, but not all of it. The tight end jumped 30.5 inches during his vertical jump testing and followed that up with a broad jump of 9-foot-6. The major surprise was the fact that Joly chose not to run a 40-yard dash once again, after declining to do it at the Scouting Combine as well. He explained the reasoning for the decision.

"I tweaked my hamstring at my mock pro day when I was down in Fort Lauderdale," he said. "I wanted to be able to give my best out there."

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; NC State tight end Justin Joly (TE09) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While his college career started at UConn, Joly wouldn't be in the position he's in now without NC State. He faced off against the Wolfpack while he was with the Huskies, showing off his talent to Dave Doeren and the rest of the Pack's staff. Ultimately, Raleigh ended up being his next home, where he honed his craft and reached his potential, at least as a college player.

"I would say I think it helped me a lot," Joly said. "I leveled up. I was more mature. I became a better person, better player. I've met so many people and because of them, I am who I am today."