What the Grades Say About New Wolfpack Safety King Mack

RALEIGH — The importance of adding experience on the defensive side of the field for NC State couldn't be overlooked during the transfer portal window. That's why the Wolfpack staff worked diligently to secure a commitment from talented Penn State safety King Mack, a native of South Florida.

Mack marks a massive addition to an NC State safety group that struggled mightily during the 2025 season and needed reinforcement out of the transfer portal. While his path through college has been unorthodox, the safety has already seen some of the best talent the sport has to offer in his stops in State College and with Alabama.

Looking at Mack's marks

Mack played the best football of his collegiate career with the Nittany Lions in 2025. While it was a disappointing season for the team as a whole, the safety exploded onto the scene as a reserve and eventually earned more and more opportunities as a starter. He played a career-high 493 defensive snaps, starting in eight of 13 games. He appeared in every Penn State game of the season, however.

Pro Football Focus particularly valued Mack's contributions, as he finished with an overall defensive grade of 79.0 according to the service. He played well in a three-game stretch that included matchups against Michigan State, No. 1 Indiana with Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza and Nebraska. Three of his best grades of the year came during that period, including an 80.3 against IU.

The former four-star recruit racked up 58 tackles, three pass deflections, an interception and a sack in his junior season. PFF calculated that Mack only allowed 67 air yards during the year, among the best in that category for the Penn State defense. In terms of overall coverage, it was an area of strength for Mack, who graded out with an 83.2 score in that category.

Mack played 304 snaps in the free safety spot, while adding 151 snaps in the box. NC State lacked strength at the free safety spot in 2025, with its young group of players at that position struggling to prevent deep shots downfield. This placed tremendous pressure on the cornerbacks and even the pass rush, as the back line was leaky at best.

The Penn State transfer missed just seven tackles in 2025. The five players to get the majority of the snaps at safety for the Wolfpack this season combined to miss 29 tackles, with Ronnie Royal III and Tristan Teasdell combining for 17 of those misses. Mack should provide some stability in that area and contribute to the team's rush defense.

