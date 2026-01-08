Who Are the Two Pass Catchers Visiting NC State?

RALEIGH — NC State is still grinding in the transfer portal as the week moves along. Players have been coming and going in Raleigh since the portal opened, checking out what Dave Doeren's program might have to offer during the 2026 season.

The Wolfpack's portal strategy seems to be predicated on building around rising junior quarterback CJ Bailey, who decided to return to the program after being tabbed as a popular option in a loaded class of transfer quarterbacks. The Wolfpack hosted a pair of pass catchers to help Bailey out, with Miami wide receiver Chance Robinson and Western Kentucky tight end Noah Meyers visiting Wednesday.

Dec 19, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; NC State Wolfpack defensive back Tristan Teasdell (19) and linebacker Jr. Kenny Soares (33) react after a play against the Memphis Tigers in the second quarter during the Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Meyers offered far more contribution to Western Kentucky than Robinson offered the Hurricanes in 2025. In his second season with the Hilltoppers, he earned preseason fourth-team honors for the Conference-USA and went on to put together a very solid campaign. He caught 32 of his 39 targets for 359 yards and three touchdowns. Meyers was part of a mass exodus of offensive players from the Hilltoppers.

The redshirt sophomore from Louisville wouldn't offer an elite replacement in the run blocking game for the Wolfpack, as he finished with a Pro Football Focus grade of 44.7 in that category, earning 168 run blocking opportunities. He did perform better as a pass blocker for the Hilltoppers, grading out with 68.9 in 50 opportunities. Meyers would be a valuable pass-catching tight end for the Wolfpack, helping replace Justin Joly.

BREAKING: Miami WR Chance Robinson is entering the @TransferPortal, he tells @On3Sports



The 6’1 205 WR was ranked as a Top 30 WR in the 2024 Class (per On3 Industry)



Will have 3 years of eligibility lefthttps://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/ph4qjPmTx0 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 1, 2026

Robinson opted to leave the Miami program in the midst of its run through the College Football Playoff, searching for a quicker opportunity to make an impact elsewhere. He spent two seasons with the Hurricanes, redshirting in his first season. That would give him three seasons of eligibility should he commit to the Wolfpack. The Fort Lauderdale native was once a four-star recruit.

NC State might have an ace in the hole when it comes to the recruitment of Robinson, as Bailey and rising sophomore wide receiver Teddy Hoffmann share similar South Florida roots to the former Hurricane. Robinson has yet to catch a pass in the collegiate ranks, making him a largely unproven commodity for the Wolfpack to potentially take on.

Dec 19, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren looks on against the Memphis Tigers in the first quarter during the Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Wolfpack has developed unproven wide receivers well lately, as Noah Rogers went to Ohio State with five-star upside but failed to make an appearance. He improved marginally during his time with the Wolfpack, but now needs to be replaced after he entered the transfer portal.

