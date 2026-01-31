Who is NC State's Most Improved Player So Far?

RALEIGH — Will Wade's first NC State roster included most additions from the transfer portal, a pair of freshmen and just two returners, one of which was a minor contributor and the other a fan-favorite walk-on. Gauging the growth of that group can be difficult for Wade himself, his staff and those watching at home. However, one player's improvement is too difficult to overlook for anyone.

Sophomore shooting guard Paul McNeil was one of those returners. He played limited minutes in his first season with the Wolfpack after a prolific high school career just down the road in Rockingham, North Carolina. After getting a look at the talented shooter in person and assessing his numbers, Wade and his crew opted to keep McNeil around. That decision was a wise one.

The Neon Light

Jan 27, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Jr. Paul McNeil (2) dribbles the ball during the first half of the game against the Syracuse Orange at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

While Darrion Williams has freedom to do whatever he sees fit offensively, so long as he's aggressive, of course, the player with complete control over his shot selection for the Wolfpack is McNeil. That's for good reason, as the knockdown shooter is knocking down 3-pointers at a 41.3% clip so far in the 2025-26 season. That rate is up from 35.6% under Kevin Keatts as a freshman.

McNeil doesn't lack confidence in his shot and isn't afraid to let it fly when he sees a few go down. His quick release and ability to rise up and over defenders make him one of the deadliest 3-point shooters in the country. Those skills were always there. They just needed a guiding hand, which has come with Wade and members of his staff, most notably offensive coordinator Adam Howard.

Jan 27, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Jr. Paul McNeil (2) celebrates a 3-pointer during the first half of the game against the Syracuse Orange at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The process of getting McNeil ready to be a more significant contributor under Wade began over the summer. In an effort to improve Quadir Copeland's shooting stroke, the team set him up with a renowned trainer, Phil Beckner, in Phoenix. While McNeil's shooting didn't need the same amount of work as Copeland's, Wade sent him along for the trip anyway.

While the overall improvement Copeland has shown certainly impresses Wade, McNeil was the player that came to mind when he was asked who the most improved player for the Wolfpack has been to this point in the season on Thursday's "Wolfpack Weekly" radio show. The improvement all connects back to the work ethic and attitude of the skilled shooter.

Jan 24, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Jr. Paul McNeil (2) shoots a 3-point basket against Pittsburgh Panthers guard Damarco Minor (7) during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Wade recalled how McNeil was shocked he was in the starting lineup for the team's secret scrimmage against Appalachian State before the season got underway.

"I was like 'Are you that oblivious? You've been killing it in practice,'" Wade said.

The coach explained that when McNeil gets excited, he tends to speak quite fast, as many people do. Wade often has to tell the guard to slow down, something he appreciates about their relationship. It's a funny quirk with McNeil, as he looks so under control on the basketball court.

Dec 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Quadir Copeland (11) consoles guard Jr. Paul McNeil (2) during the second half of the game against UNC Asheville Bulldogs at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

"(McNeil) and (Copeland) had been our two best players in practice by far," Wade added. "I think that gave some validity to him that how hard he had worked... was going to be rewarded and I think it gave him some confidence to go into the year that like, 'Hey, this is going to work.' So, I'm very proud of him."

There has been no shortage of impressive performances coming from McNeil, most notably his 47-point outburst in the Wolfpack's win over Texas Southern. That was when Wade first pointed out the impressive nature of McNeil's gym rat tendencies, as he often spent hours before and after practice shooting and honing his craft.

Paul McNeil Jr (@PaulMcneilJr) is an underrated prospect in this upcoming draft. The NC State guard is having a much improved sophomore year averaging 13.8PPG 4.1REB and 1AST. The former 4 star recruit stands at 6’5 190lbs.

-

There isn’t a better word to describe McNeil than… pic.twitter.com/4IYDnwAFtD — CBBCarter (@CBBCarter) January 28, 2026

His commitment and the fact that he's making about three 3-pointers a night have earned him a special kind of permission to fire away from Wade. Throughout his career, the coach worked with players similar to McNeil and coined the term he's now applied to McNeil in his sophomore year.

"I said, 'Paul, you ever heard about a green light?'" Wade began. "He said, 'Yeah, I heard about that coach. I like the green light.' I said, 'Yours is neon. Shoot it anytime you want to.'"

Cam Thomas was the first name that came to mind when Wade thought about his former players with the neon green light from 3-point range. The prolific scorer at LSU went on to become a first-round pick for the Brooklyn Nets and continues to let it fly at the next level. McNeil could be next.

