Who was NC State's Highest-Graded Offense Player?

RALEIGH — Throughout the 2025 season, NC State got very strong performances from several members of the offense in various positions. Sophomore starting quarterback CJ Bailey was one of the most improved players in the ACC, while redshirt sophomore running back Hollywood Smothers finished as the conference leader in rushing yards per game.

However, Pro Football Focus, a popular grading service for college football and the NFL, viewed the Wolfpack's offense differently than the average eye. Because of the service's emphasis on scoring and efficiency, freshman short-yardage runner Will Wilson, a quarterback, finished as the team's highest-graded offensive player, just ahead of blocking tight end Cody Hardy.

Looking at Wilson's impressive freshman season

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack quarterback Will Wilson (10) makes a touchdown and celebrates with tight end Dante Daniels (87) during the first half of the game against North Carolina Tar Heels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Wilson played just 53 snaps in his freshman season, with coach Dave Doeren and first-year offensive coordinator Kurt Roper increasing their level of trust for the young signal caller as the season moved along. He ended the year with an overall offensive grade of 80.0, with a running score of 79.6. Wilson scored 10 touchdowns, but really skewed his score with a dominant performance in the regular season finale.

The freshman quarterback helped the Wolfpack impose its will on its rivals, the North Carolina Tar Heels. Wilson ran right down the gut time and time again, scoring four of his 10 touchdowns at Carter-Finley Stadium right in the face of future NFL Hall of Fame head coach Bill Belichick, ending his ill-fated first year in Chapel Hill in miserable fashion.

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack quarterback Will Wilson (10) makes a touchdown and celebrates during the first half of the game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Wilson's four scores against the Tar Heels marked a new single-game record for the Wolfpack for rushing scores by a quarterback. He became the first freshman to score four or more rushing touchdowns since T.A. McLendon in 2002, as he scored five times that season. Wilson's relentless drives toward the end zone, combined with buy-in from the offensive line, made the short-yardage situations golden for the Pack.

Most of the freshman's success in his first season came running to the left, behind the second-highest graded player on the offense, Hardy, and standout left tackle Jacarrius Peak. Roper utilized 12 and even 13 personnel at times, loading up the left side and creating an additional gap with Wilson as a rusher. That helped improve a red zone offense that struggled during the start of the season.

Nov 1, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback Will Wilson (10) runs the ball against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Daiquan White (4) during the second quarter at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Wilson finished the year with a whopping 26 first downs and while he didn't create many explosive runs, he certainly made the most of his limited opportunities. Without Wilson, NC State's goal line and red zone offense would've suffered mightily.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.