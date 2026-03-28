Why Justin Gainey Makes Sense For NC State

RALEIGH — Will Wade is gone. Now, NC State is beginning to pick up the pieces after the messy departure of its former men's basketball coach, already looking for the next leader of the program to usher in another new era. Wade created a new sense of momentum for the program, making the next hire even more critical than it already seems.

One of the immediate names floated by those familiar with the coaching carousel and with the Wolfpack's last coaching search was Tennessee associate head coach Justin Gainey. From 1996 to 2000, Gainey played guard for the Wolfpack and still holds the ninth-most steals in program history. More than just NC State connections make Gainey a viable candidate for the opening.

Waiting his turn

Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes with assistant coaches Justin Gainey and Rod Clark during the NCAA college basketball game against Missouri on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gainey began his coaching career in 2009 at Elon as an assistant coach. Almost two decades later, he's never been a head coach. While that might look like a red flag to some, it could also be a blessing in disguise for NC State, as Gainey has shown a level of patience when it comes to taking his first head coaching gig.

Wolfpack athletic director Boo Corrigan did state that he had no preference between a sitting head coach and a high-level assistant, opening the door for bringing Gainey back to Raleigh for the first time since he was a player. The athletic director wants a coach who will embrace everything it means to be a part of the Wolfpack. Gainey knows what that takes.

Proven recruiter

Feb 7, 2019; Tucson, AZ, USA; Arizona Wildcats assistant coach Justin Gainey signals during the second half against the Washington Huskies at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Casey Sapio-Imagn Images | Casey Sapio-Imagn Images

In an era defined by player movement, recruiting at the high school level and out of the transfer portal are critical skills for any head coach and his staff. Gainey fits that mold, holding success in both regards over the course of his career. When he was an assistant for Sean Miller at Arizona, Gainey recruited three NBA draft picks: Josh Green, Nico Mannion and Zeke Nnaji.

At Tennessee, he remains important in the recruiting process, but also assumed responsibilities as the program's defensive coordinator. Those who know Volunteers basketball know just how hard Rick Barnes' teams play on the defensive end. NC State had significant issues with effort defensively in Wade's only year. Gainey would instantly recruit players with an identity on that end of the court, turning things around in that respect.

Timing

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Rick Barnes reacts after defeating Virginia Cavaliers during a second-round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

While Gainey's season at Tennessee isn't over at the time of this writing, the Volunteers' NCAA Tournament run will be over in the next week, no matter what. Given his status as a top assistant, Gainey would be able to easily leave Knoxville and join the Wolfpack in a hurry, beginning the process of building out the next NC State roster.

The timing is still tight, especially if the Volunteers were to make a run to the Final Four. The transfer portal opens April 7, which would place a similar amount of pressure on Gainey to what Wade experienced a season ago, something he blamed for poor roster construction all season long. The landscape is slightly different in 2026, but it would still be prudent to get Gainey in the building sooner rather than later. As for his own thoughts, the Tennessee associate head coach is locked in.

Tennessee associate head coach Justin Gainey points during an NCAA basketball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Tennessee State Tigers at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 20, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“We have been so locked in here and you kind of see the noise and not really knowing what is real and what is not. NC State is a great place," Gainey told reporters in Chicago on Thursday. "It is home. I don’t know what they’ll do or what direction they’ll go in. I hadn’t really heard much.”