Why Saturday's Matchup Against Miami is a Must-Win for NC State

RALEIGH — Every game is a must-win in the eyes of NC State men's basketball coach Will Wade, but Saturday's matchup against the Miami Hurricanes is beginning to mean a little more than the average league game. One win separates the Wolfpack and the visiting Hurricanes in the league standings, making the bout a meaningful one with just a third of the conference campaign left.

To make things even more interesting, Miami is set to arrive in Raleigh on the heels of a crucial win over No. 11 UNC. With March right around the corner, games are beginning to hold a little more juice down the stretch. Will the Wolfpack be ready for it?

A push through the standings

Jan 24, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade reacts on the court against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Both NC State and Miami should feel confident in their status as teams destined for the NCAA Tournament. When Wade was hired to lead the Wolfpack, he promised that his first team would make a push toward the all-important top four of the ACC. Why all-important? The teams in the first four spots of the ACC standings earn a double-bye in the conference tournament.

As it currently stands, the Pack rests in fourth place with a 9-3 record in the league, but that position is a tedious one, especially after suffering a 41-point loss to No. 24 Louisville on Monday. With their win over UNC on Tuesday, Miami moved to 8-3, meaning a win would catapult it into fourth place. There are other important matchups across the ACC that could impact NC State.

NC State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade yells down court Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, during the NCAA men’s basketball game against the Clemson Tigers at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the Pack's marquee wins in Wade's first season came on the road against a ranked Clemson team. The Tigers are firmly in third place in the conference, but dropped a game to Virginia Tech on Tuesday, moving their record to 10-2 in league play. With a win over Miami and a Clemson loss to No. 4 Duke, something more likely than not, the Pack could jump into third place.

The issue for NC State is the fact that it is coming off one of, if not the worst, performances of the 2025-26 season. The Wolfpack was completely outclassed by the Cardinals. Wade warned of an effort like this being a possibility in the weeks before Monday's bludgeoning, but a six-game win streak had his team riding high with a feeling of invincibility. Now comes the importance of response.

Feb 9, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; NC State Wolfpack forward Darrion Williams (1) dribbles against Louisville Cardinals guard J'vonne Hadley (1) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

The Wolfpack is now in a position where jockeying for NCAA Tournament seeding is a real issue. Most bracketologists have the program on eight or nine lines, but there's room to improve, especially with a host of quality opponents still left on the schedule. That starts with Miami on Saturday.

Want more NC State basketball content throughout the year? Follow @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker on X (Twitter) and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE