Why the Wolfpack Should Be More Confident Against Virginia This Time

NC State already had a chance to knock off No. 11 Virginia and came up woefully short, as the Cavaliers walked out of the Lenovo Center in Raleigh with a dominant 76-61 win. It marked one of the Wolfpack's worst offensive performances in the program's first year under coach Will Wade, while Virginia's ascent in the debut season of Ryan Odom at the helm was just starting.

Luckily for the Pack, it will get another shot at Virginia on the road Tuesday, this time with major postseason implications on the line. There's more clarity for the Wolfpack at this point of the season, as Wade and his staff guided NC State to a six-game win streak and won eight of nine after the loss to the Cavaliers. While the team hit a two-game skid, this is a different version of the program.

On this episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, host and lead beat writer Tucker Sennett discusses why Wade's team should feel more confident about facing No. 11 Virginia this time around, as the identity of the Wolfpack is much clearer after 14 conference games at this point in the season.

Coaches exchange thoughts about each program

Feb 17, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade reacts during the first half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

The physicality Wade mentioned does indeed pose a major threat to a Wolfpack squad that struggled with that through the first 14 games of the ACC schedule. However, the team turned things around against a massively diminished UNC squad a week before its matchup against Virginia. Wade knows setting a better tone could be the difference.

"Hopefully, we can play better. We've got to get off to a better start than we did in the first game," Wade said, referencing the 76-61 loss in January. "We've got to not let our offense -- because it's going to be tough sledding, they're the best defensive team in the league -- affect our defense, because any chance we have, we're going to have to be better defensively."

Feb 21, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Ryan Odom watches from the sideline during the first half against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images | Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images

Odom knows better than most that it's never easier facing a team twice in the same season. This is a different version of the Wolfpack than the one his 'Hoos faced in Raleigh in early January, meaning Virginia must be on high alert.

"They found their clear rotation that they're going with," Odom said of NC State. "They have guys that can score around the basket. They're an elite 3-point shooting team. They play well in transition and they steal the ball. ... It's a pretty good, hefty combination there and they can win on any court."

