Will Wade Directly Addresses LSU Rumors

CHARLOTTE — Just minutes after a hard-fought battle against Virginia in the ACC Tournament, NC State coach Will Wade was forced to address speculation about his job. Over the last few weeks, rumors swirled over a potential return of Wade to LSU, the school that fired him amidst an FBI investigation and looming sanctions on recruiting for the men's basketball program.

Wade, now nearing the end of his first season as the head coach at NC State, experienced a love affair with the Wolfpack during the lead-up to the season. He reiterated time after time that he was happy with his current situation in appearances on local radio and even after games, but had never been directly asked about LSU until Thursday in the Spectrum Center .

What Wade said

As his team dealt with the immediate aftermath of losing to Virginia for a third time, Wade sat in front of the media and put the rumors of a bayou reunion to rest. His sole focus is on the Wolfpack currently, a team that is likely to be among the 68 teams participating in the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

"Is the job open there? No," Wade said. "Let me be very clear: I am excited at NC State. I was hired at NC State to do a job. This wasn't going to take one year. I've already met with our administration about next year and some of the changes that we need to make and some of the things that we need to do to put this program where it deserves to be long-term."

Wade inherited a program at NC State that lacked consistency, but did possess great tradition in one of the cradles of college basketball. The Wolfpack fell behind the other two programs in the region, Duke and UNC, but the legacy of coaches like Jim Valvano and Norm Sloan appealed to Wade, one of the profession's great historians. He has embraced the program and feels obligated to see his project through.

"I'm not on social media. I'm not into gossip. I'm not into any of that sort of stuff. Look, we're going to win and we're going to win big at NC State," Wade said. "That's what we're going to do. That's what we're going to do moving forward."

The coach's first season leading the Wolfpack has been filled with ups, downs and bizarre situations, but that's part of what the school signed up for when athletic director Boo Corrigan green-lit hiring Wade. Rather than let speculation spin out of control, Wade offered his realistic vision for the program.

"We have the resources we need. We have what we need, and it's on me and my staff to get the job done," Wade said. "Look, this year hasn't gone exactly how we wanted it to, but we're going to rally and we're going to work hard and we're going to have a team next year that's ready to roll."

Is there precedent?

Part of the reason for all of the speculation was the fact that Wade set a precedent of leaving places somewhat quickly. He coached for two seasons at Chattanooga, his first head coaching position. He led VCU, a program that helped him rise through the ranks as a young starlet in the ranks, for two seasons, before once again bolting for a high-major job coaching LSU.

Wade didn't leave Baton Rouge willingly. The coach was caught on a wiretap discussing a payment to a recruit in 2017. That incident triggered a series of events that ultimately led to Wade's dismissal in 2022, shortly after the NCAA served a notice of allegations to the program. He revived his career at McNeese State before finally ending up in Raleigh. The short answer: Wade isn't going anywhere for now.