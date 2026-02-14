Will Wade Explains What His Ideal Offense Looks Like

RALEIGH — For NC State head coach Will Wade, his first season leading the Wolfpack has been loaded with ups and downs. Having rebuilt the roster on the fly and in a rush, things aren't exactly the way Wade wanted them from an execution standpoint, with this Wolfpack team being a very different version of his brand of basketball than his previous stops at Chattanooga, VCU, LSU and McNeese.

The coach continued to be forthright about his issues with his roster and how it hasn't been exactly what he envisioned during Thursday's episode of the "Wolfpack Weekly" radio show, explaining why this group isn't all that similar to the offenses he's had in the past.

The ideal offense

Louisville Cardinals guard Isaac McKneely (10) pressures NC State Wolfpack forward Darrion Williams (1) at the KFC Yum! Center in downtown Louisville, February 9, 2026. | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When construction of the roster began back in late March and April, the Wolfpack added star Texas Tech forward Darrion Williams, fresh off an elite performance in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The expectation was for the forward to be the first face of Wade's Wolfpack, becoming the star of the show after working primarily as a second option for J.T. Toppin at Texas Tech.

While Williams proved himself to be that player in moments, it hasn't been nearly as consistent as Wade hoped for, causing the Wolfpack to evolve into more of a team that scores by committee rather than leaning on one player. That's where Wade's grievances with the offense begin, as his comfort is tested by the fact that the Pack doesn't have a go-to bucket-getter.

Dec 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade looks on before the first half of the game against UNC Asheville Bulldogs at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

"I'd rather have one guy who could score every game. We've got no consistency," Wade said. "We have no idea what's going to be what. No, I'd rather have one stud who can go score every game and do what we need him to do, and then we'll fill in with the rest of them."

At times, point guard Quadir Copeland drove the bus for the Wolfpack, although that's far from Wade's ideal situation, as he knows the guard's primary skill set is predicated on distribution, which he does at an elite level. In other moments, it's been sophomore guard Paul McNeil knocking down 3-point shots at a blistering rate. However, McNeil is prone to dry spells and can be taken out of games due to his ball-handling deficiencies.

Dec 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack huddle with head coach Will Wade during the second half of the game against UNC Asheville Bulldogs at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

"I like knowing that we can count on one guy every night," Wade said. "Give him the ball, give him space and he's going to go score. That's what I like having. That's what we're used to having... I want one guy who can go get us a basket when we need a basket."

While the 2025-26 version of the Wolfpack is what it is, Wade's comments paint a fairly clear picture of what he wants the program to look like in the years to come as he turns NC State into a perennial ACC contender.

Want more NC State basketball content throughout the year? Follow @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker on X (Twitter) and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE