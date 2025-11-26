Wesley Grimes Discusses NC State-North Carolina Rivalry
RALEIGH — While NC State spent all season treating every game as an equal, the most important week of the season has arrived for the Wolfpack. North Carolina will ride over from Chapel Hill and face the Pack in Carter-Finley Stadium on Senior Night this Saturday, with NC State head coach Dave Doeren trying to extend his win streak to a fifth straight victory over the Tar Heels.
The game will be last at the Carter for many senior members of the team, including wide receiver Wesley Grimes. As a Raleigh native, there might not be a player who knows more about the meaning of the rivalry for the fans and the people of the Triangle.
Grimes spoke to the media following Tuesday's practice about his final time facing North Carolina and the beginning of the end of his team with the Wolfpack.
Watch his availability
Grimes' Noteworthy Quotes
On the meaning of the rivalry game for NC State and how the team is preparing
- "It's a big deal and it's a big deal to this program, to the team, the players, the coaching staff. So, just letting that be contagious around, even for the guys that just got here, just letting them know how big this is, and taking it seriously because it's a real rivalry."
- "Its history is deep. At the end of the day, it's another game, so we're going to prepare like it's just a regular game, but it's a rivalry and it's a big deal for us too."
On growing up in the area and being around the rivalry for most of his life
- "Growing up, it's always fun to have bragging rights when you're playing locally against your friends. High school, we have Heritage vs. Millbrook... And a bunch of different rivalries. Having those bragging rights, it's huge."
- "When you're, you know, joking around with friends, you'd be like, 'Oh, we beat y'all last year.' But, you know, so it's always fun just talking about that. But yeah, it's huge."
On interacting with fans of the different Triangle schools, including North Carolina
- "For me personally, not that much, because I'm not out that much. But just growing up here, there's a mix of everybody. So like, you have your Duke fans, your State fans, UNC fans. I feel like it's a good mix of everybody."
- "So you kind of run into different people everywhere you go. So it's always fun to see the different types of fans and interact with people. So it's all fun and games, but it is a rivalry, and we do want to win the state."
