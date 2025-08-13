Transfer Guard Sits Down With Will Wade
McNeese transfer guard Quadir Copeland came over with his coach, Will Wade, when the coach accepted the job at North Carolina State.
As part of an ongoing social media series, Wade sat down with Copeland to discuss a number of topics, ranging from adjusting to Raleigh to the guard's experience with ACC rival Syracuse.
Watch "Around Raleigh" Below
Below are some of Copeland's best quotes from the segment:
On improvements to his shooting:
Copeland: "Expect way more confidence in shooting it. The work I put in this summer over in Phoenix with Phil Beckner. He’s a great guy. He was real big on building my confidence on wanting to shoot it. I felt like that was my main problem.'
Trying to find ways to do all this stuff, but not wanting to shoot the shot. Just accepting the shot when it’s there, and being confident knowing I could make it. He was just telling me that only comes with work. The more shots you shoot, the more comfortable you are with anything. That’s all I really did. I locked in. I fixed a couple of mechanics, but I just started shooting more. All that comes with repetition and just wanting to do it."
On what led him to NC State:
Copeland: "Being in the ACC and seeing it. I played here two times already. I love the place. The fans here are amazing. It was like I said, the trust factor with me and (Will Wade). I felt like I was switching around since high school ... I played for (Jim Boeheim) and then Red Autry and then you (Wade). So it would have been straight into another coach. I just wanted to stick it out. I wanted to trust you. I trust your vision.'
"We both have good vision on stuff and the relationship we built, I felt like it was only right to keep it going. I feel like you were really invested in my future, instead of just helping you here in this program. You were invested in my future and helping me outside of this.'
" I know that I’ve got a lifelong partner, lifelong friend, coach for the rest of my life. Being able to come with you at McNeese, and even my family knew that. That was really all it was. You kept your word with a lot of things, and you don’t get too much of that out of coaches."
