In-Depth Review: Brian Nelson II
Many fans across the nation wonder if any of the transfer players their program acquires are any good. It's a natural question, as many fans only pay attention to one team all season long.
Leading up to the Wolfpack season, more of these "In-depth" reviews will come out to break down the talent NC State brought in this offseason, and if they can help the team.
First up is redshirt sophomore cornerback Brian Nelson II. He transferred to the Pack in June of 2025, and coming in at 6-foot, 197 pounds, he has a good height and weight to play on the outside for the Wolfpack this upcoming season.
Scouting Report
The first thing that jumps out when watching Nelson is his ability in zone coverage. He has good feet while using a bail technique and understands when to attack a route or pass it off into another zone. His ability to trail receivers on vertical routes is exceptional, and he understands how to squeeze them closer to the sideline to give himself less room to worry about. He also knows how to fill holes and use his size to dip underneath blocks to get in for TFLs.
Nelson still leaves a lot on the field to be desired, and for a redshirt sophomore, that's okay; there is a ton of room for development. With his size, you'd wish he'd use his hands more and get into more hand fights with receivers. Many of his reps in the press don't see him hand-fighting at all, which is a big reason he succeeds more within zone coverage.
When he is in man, he bites a lot of receiver head fakes, breaks and doesn't have the agility or natural change of direction to make up for it. It often leaves him trailing inside, breaking routes while on an island. He also tends to be flat footed in certain occasions leading him to be slow on covering ground when the receiver gets out of his break.
He knows how to fill holes in the run games, but doesn't have the knack for tackling. He can tackle, but he will often stand and watch, waiting until he has to fully come in and make a stop, rather than coming in with a head of steam. Along with this, he struggles a lot in the run game in terms of shedding blocks, not having the ability to fend off the offensive player trying to drive him back.
His top speed is also a question; he gets beat vertically, but the quarterback doesn't notice, and begs the question of how he'll fare in power four play.
Still, his IQ of routes, strong technique and ability in zone coverage are the main reasons he succeeded at North Texas. It would be intriguing to see Nelson in a more free safety role where he can see the field and use his instincts to make plays, but at the moment, he remains at the corner position.
Examples
In the first clip, you can see Nelson understands the concept of the run play coming at him. Being a GH counter, he gets on the guard's outside shoulder and dips under to make the TFL. He knows how to fill run gaps, doesn't show initiative often, nor does he show the aggressiveness you'd want to see in a corner.
The next clip shows a lack of ability to get off blocks. Texas Tech's tight end can drive him back 10 yards no problem before Nelson gives any resistance. Even if he gets pancaked, which sucks, you'd like to see him get his hands extended, use his natural lower size and shed this block by extending his arms and showcasing his strength.
This clip showcases that he either needs to work on his technique or his play strength isn't where it needs to be yet, and hopefully, the Wolfpack can help with that.
At 23 seconds, this is the best part of his game. Being in zone type coverage and him being able to use his eyes. He jams the receivers and then looks at the quarterbacks and notices he's looking at the receiver he's on. He continues to take him upfield and is in the perfect position to high-point and get an interception – a big reason why transitioning into a more free safety type position is something where he can thrive, sitting back and taking in where the quarterback is looking.
Lastly, at 46 seconds, North Texas is in a cover three. Nelson is responsible for his third of the field, which in this case is the formation's wide side and strong side. His receiver runs a post-sit route right in the hole of the cover-three coverage that the Mean Green are running.
You can see him read the route perfectly, but he hesitates for a second on whether or not he should come down from his deep zone positioning. This hesitation can easily be cleaned up; he has the IQ to understand that no route is coming as the slot ran a cross, and the tight end ran an out. Still, he shuffles and hesitates, leading the quarterback to make an easy completion.
Outlook
Nelson has the skills to be a quality power four cornerback. He needs a little more development in his ability to break onto routes when he is in a tight man-to-man coverage. He showcased flashes last season, only having three games allowing over 40-plus receiving yards to his opponent. The problem is that those outliers were significant, and two let up over 100 receiving yards in a game.
The flashes are there, and his IQ is promising. It'll be fun to see Nelson take the next step he needs in Raleigh.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.