Everything Duke Scott Had To Say On Day One
North Carolina State's running back room looks to be loaded with talent headed into the 2025 season. Redshirt freshman Duke Scott has received heaps of praise and hype coming into the new season.
The young athletic phenom took time to answer questions after the team's opening practice Wednesday and discussed a variety of topics relating to the upcoming season. Here's a partial transcript of what Scott had to say.
Q: What was your biggest focus this offseason in terms of improving?
Scott: "The biggest focus, honestly, for me was my pass protection. Just being a young guy, there's a lot of stuff in college that's kind of foreign, especially coming from high school.
I was able to see a lot of stuff in high school like blitzes and all that good stuff but just kind of more focusing on scheme and all that good stuff defensively and just seeing how guys might send pressure. That was my biggest focus and off the field it was just speed."
Q: I talked to (running back Hollywood Smothers) yesterday and he's really growing into the leader of this room. He was saying that he's telling you to take his job every single day so what does it say about this room that there's that competition, that edge that guys really push each other even higher
Scott: "Yes sir, it's highly competitive. We work every day, like Hollywood said he tells me to take his spot so that's what I try to do every day.
We just work and it's all love at the end of the day. We all just motivate each other to get better and that's what it's all about."
Q: How hungry are you for this season after not playing at all last year?
Scott: "Oh, I'm excited. I'm very excited. I'm really ready to go. It's been a long time coming for me... I'm just excited for this season."
Q: You did not play in the Bowl Game last year and obviously all of the guys are really hyped about that. What are you hoping to bring to the field and show against ECU?
Scott: "Just how dynamic a player I am. I'm excited to complement Hollywood and for both of us to take the field and just ball out."
Q: Is it more fun getting to do it against a rival to open the season?
Scott: "Yes. Yes it is. It's very fun especially from the bowl game. Yes, I didn't play but it's still my team out there and I'm just ready get the get back going."
