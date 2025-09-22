Army vs. East Carolina Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 5
One of college football’s few triple option offenses will be put to the test at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium ahead of this weekend. Army will visit ECU for an AAC matchup on Thursday as a 3.5-point underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook.
The Black Knights are 1-2 despite having a strong offense that’s excelled when it comes to putting points on the board this season and forced 4-0 North Texas to the brink of defeat in an overtime loss in their latest contest. The 2-2 Pirates will likely present them with another serious challenge in Week 5.
Here’s our full betting breakdown for the matchup.
Army vs. East Carolina Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Army: +3.5 (-118)
- East Carolina: -3.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Army: +142
- East Carolina: -170
Total: 52.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Army vs. East Carolina How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, September 25
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Army Record: 1-2
- East Carolina Record: 2-2
Army vs. East Carolina Key Players to Watch
Army
Dewayne Coleman: Coleman is Army’s leading passer and rusher so far this season. He’s completed 13 of his 23 passing attempts for two touchdowns and has rushed for 217 yards and two scores on 47 carries. He won’t throw the ball much, but it’s clear that the Black Knights’ offense will be dependent on his ability to make plays with his legs.
East Carolina
Anthony Smith: Smith led the Pirates with 799 receiving yards this season and is off to a strong start in his senior year. He’s been one of college football’s most productive pass catchers and has hauled in 25 receptions for 265 yards this season. Smith is still looking to find the end zone in 2025 and is capable of doing just that. He caught six touchdowns passes last season and should be targeted consistently if this matchup against Army is high scoring.
Army vs. East Carolina Prediction and Pick
This Army team is different from the squad that beat ECU 45-28 last season en route to a 12-2 season. However, its offense hasn’t slowed down a bit since losing a few key players from the 2024 season.
The Black Knights are averaging 29.7 points per game and rank fourth in the country in rushing yards per contest (301.3). The Pirates could have a tough time facing such an elite rushing team in a short week after taking a bruising from No. 25 BYU over the weekend.
ECU is averaging 31.0 points per game itself despite only posting 13 points against the Cougars. Bettors shouldn’t expect either defense to put together a masterful performance on defense.
Both offenses are explosive in their own ways and I’m much more fond of making a play on the total as opposed to picking one team to cover or win outright.
PICK: Over 52.5 (-110 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
