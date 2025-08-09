Two Wolfpack Athletes Nominated for NCAA Award
The NC State duo was nominated to represent the ACC for the 2025 NCAA Woman of the Year Award. The two athletes are distance runner Grace Hartman and gymnast Chloe Negrete.
The award has been around since 1991, and it honors graduating female student-athletes who have excelled in their collegiate careers in academic achievement, athletic excellence, service and leadership.
ACC History
It's only the second time since 2012 that both ACC nominees come from the same school. The other instance was in 2018, when the Wolfpack honored Erika Kemp and Alexia Zevnik.
Entering her senior year, Hartman has certainly exceeded her collegiate career on and off the field. He's an eight-time All-America and nine-time All-ACC performer. During the 2024-25 season, Hartman was dominant. She set a program, facility and meet record in the 10,000m at Raleigh Relays with a time of 31:20.60, becoming the third-fastest in NCAA history.
She followed it by breaking the NC State and ACC records in the 5000m at Duke Twilight, running the fourth-fastest time in NCAA history, with a time of 14:58.11.
Hartman capped off her season by winning the ACC Outdoor Track & Field 5000m individual title and was named the ACC Women's Outdoor Track Performer of the Year. Her performance also earned her First-Team All-America honors in the 5000m and 10,000m at the NCAA Outdoor Championships.
It doesn't end there.
She led the Wolfpack in the 2024 season in cross country, winning an ACC individual title and the NCAA Southeast Regional Championship title. She finished fifth in the NCAA championships.
You don't get honored for this award for only being dominant on the field or the track.
Hartman's academic achievements are otherworldly as well. She was named to the All-ACC Academic Team seven times, the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Academic team five times, and the 2024 Scholar-Athlete of the Year for outdoor track and cross country.
Negrete isn't far behind – she did get nominated for the same award. She's been with the Wolfpack for her entire five-year career, and she ended it with a successful 2025 season, earning Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association Southeast Gymnast of the Year honors.
Negrete had 24 podium finishes in her final season, including 13 individual titles, recording 13 scores of 9.900 or higher. She totaled 14 all-conference honors in her career - nine from the East Atlantic Gymnastics League and five from the ACC. The EAGL honored her with six all-tournament squads during the 2021 and 2023 campaigns. In 2024, she led NC State to ACC regular season and championship titles, earning the ACC Specialist of the Year and winning individual lead titles on both beam and floor.
Her academic achievements include back-to-back ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year in 2024 and 2025. ACC All-Academic team in both years, and she is a four-time member of the All-EAGL Scholastic team and a five-time Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association Academic All-American.
The athletics program couldn't have been more graceful to the two who gave their all to their programs and the school. All that's left is to be awarded for all the hard work.
"We are so proud of them and their accomplishments, competitively and academically, and congratulate them for being the ACC's nominees for NCAA Woman of the Year," McMurray Family Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan said. "It makes a strong statement about the success of our athletics program that both of the league's nominees represent NC State."
