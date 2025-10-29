Where NC State Lands in Week 10 ACC Power Rankings
RALEIGH — Dave Doeren and NC State began the 2025 season 3-0, but have since lost four of five games. At 4-4 with just one ACC win, the Wolfpack collapsed from one of the intriguing upper-middle conference programs to a team fighting to stay away from the cellar.
The Wolfpack does have wins over some prominent ACC programs, like Virginia and a surprisingly capable Wake Forest team, but the losses to teams like Pitt and Duke showed just how far behind NC State is compared to some of the higher-level competition. Just how far has this skid sunk the Wolfpack?
ACC Power Rankings
The Contenders
- Georgia Tech (8-0, 5-0 ACC)
- Virginia (7-1, 4-0 ACC)
- Louisville (6-1, 3-1 ACC)
- Miami (6-1, 2-1 ACC)
- Pitt (6-2, 4-1 ACC)
Georgia Tech, now ranked No. 8 in the country, continues to be the class of the ACC. Of course, as NC State's defense continues to suffer injury after injury, the Yellow Jackets come to Raleigh Saturday. While Miami might have the best chances to make the College Football Playoff as an at-large team, all five of these programs are in the mix to win the ACC.
Pitt, which most recently dominated NC State, is the only unranked member of the group, but could be the most disruptive. The Panthers will face both Georgia Tech and Miami in the final two weeks of the season.
The Impressive Middle
6. Duke (4-3, 3-1 ACC)
7. Wake Forest (5-2, 2-2 ACC)
8. SMU (5-3, 3-1 ACC)
Jake Dickert's work at Wake Forest might be the biggest surprise in the conference. The Demon Deacons picked up their fifth win of the season with a walk-off field goal against SMU last week. It was the first regular season ACC loss for the Mustangs since joining the conference last season.
Duke continues to ride the highs and lows of the Darian Mensah experience and has proven itself to be the best team in the Triangle.
The Unimpressive Middle
9. Virginia Tech (3-5, 2-2 ACC)
10. California (5-3, 2-2 ACC)
11. Clemson (3-4, 2-3 ACC)
12. NC State (4-4, 1-3 ACC)
Virginia Tech, which fired its head coach about a month ago, has wins over both Cal and NC State. The Wolfpack finds itself struggling to win games in the conference, something that didn't look to be a problem after the win over Wake Forest and the competitive loss to Duke.
However, things changed in a hurry for Dave Doeren's team. Injuries piled up and the offense began to sputter behind sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey. The final four games are loaded with challenges, including two ranked matchups against Georgia Tech and Miami.
Doeren promised to fight the rest of the way and the team's goal is still to go undefeated in the final four games. The head coach shut down any discussion of a potential exit after the season, stating his focus is on this season and any conversations about that can wait.
The Cellar
13. Stanford (3-5, 2-3 ACC)
14. Syracuse (3-5, 1-4 ACC)
15. FSU (3-4, 0-4 ACC)
16. North Carolina (2-5, 0-3 ACC)
17. Boston College (1-7, 0-5 ACC)
Sorry, Florida State fans. The win over Alabama feels like a different season at this point, as the Seminoles have lost four in a row in the ACC and nine in a row dating back to last season's 1-7 conference campaign. Mike Norvell and Co. still have a chance to get to a bowl game, but they'll have to win against Doeren and the Wolfpack in Raleigh a week before the Thanksgiving holiday on a short week.
Stanford overachieved through the first eight games. The Cardinal have at least been competitive against some of the other bottom-dwelling competition. Fortunately for NC State, they'll face two of these teams in the last two weeks of the season, with the FSU game and the North Carolina game both on the schedule.
Want more NC State football content during the 2025 season? Follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again. Want to reach out with questions about the Wolfpack? Send an email to wolfpackonsi@gmail.com to potentially be featured on mailbag stories in the future.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.