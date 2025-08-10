What Boo Corrigan Had To Say During Media Availability
A new school year is about to begin, meaning fall sports are right around the corner. With an exciting time ahead, NC State's athletic director, Boo Corrigan, took to the podium to speak on the future of NC State athletics.
Coorgian provided many updates and promises to the Wolfpack faithful regarding how the program will attack 2025 and years to come.
Below is a partial transcript of Corrigan's Press conference.
Within his opening remark
Corrigan: "In the new landscape of everything going on, how are we going to be competitive? We're gonna go all in. We are all in regarding the $20.5 million in scholarships and everything. I think it's important for our fans to know that. We've known it. I haven't seen this as a point of reference, we're going to do this with football and this with basketball and this with all of our other sports, but our coaches have known since October that we were all in on what we're going to do."
Q: When you talk about the all-in for the 20 and a half million, can you give us any sense of what sports are going to get that direct revenue share, and how many scholarships you added, and how much that takes away from the 20 and a half?
Corrigan: "It's going to be part of it. I don't know the specific numbers to be honest with you, but my guesstimate would be close to $2 million in new scholarships as we're looking at that spread across all of our sports… What we did with our sports was we gave them a number. And as opposed to, baseball gets 10 points or 11.7 scholarships. Instead of doing that, we went and said, 'Here's a number. If you want to do that in 25 scholarships, you can do that in 25 scholarships.'
Ultimately, we trust our coaches. We wanted our coaches to have skin in the game of what we're doing. So, we provided maximum flexibility for our coaches by giving them a number and then allowing them to plug the number as they wanted to."
Q: How influential has One Pack been since NIL started, and how important will they be going forward in this revenue-sharing year?
Corrigan: "They've been great. They really have been. One Pack has stepped up not only from the more significant donors but also from the subscription model that they've laid out. I think it's a good example of being patient. Because there was a time six, eight months ago that everyone was like, 'Alright, we're going to shutter all of our collectives, right?' That was the general thought that people were going to have, and we didn't, and we talked to them to try to figure out where it is.
Is there a place for One Pack moving forward? Absolutely, there is. What does that look like? I think that's part of the great unknown with NILgo and in trying to figure out what deals will get through."
Q: Can NC State realistically compete with Oregon, Texas and the Ohio States of the world?
Corrigan: "Yeah, talk to one of our coaches and say it's nice that you're out here competing, but everyone's here to win and we want to be competitive on a national level. I think we've shown that through a number of our sports. A couple years ago, we had a pretty good run in basketball, right? You got two teams in the final four, the baseball team is in the College World Series… Dave's done a great job with his staff.
In the staff he has brought in. Good job in the portal. Good job developing young people as they come in, and we'll take our chances. We'll go out there and compete."
