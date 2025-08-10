All Wolfpack

What Boo Corrigan Had To Say During Media Availability

Wolfpack athletic director spoke to the media just around three weeks before the 2025 college football season is set to kickoff

Daniel Rios

Mar 29, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack athletic director Boo Corrigan before the semifinals of the South Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament against the Marquette Golden Eagles at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Mar 29, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack athletic director Boo Corrigan before the semifinals of the South Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament against the Marquette Golden Eagles at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

A new school year is about to begin, meaning fall sports are right around the corner. With an exciting time ahead, NC State's athletic director, Boo Corrigan,  took to the podium to speak on the future of NC State athletics. 

Coorgian provided many updates and promises to the Wolfpack faithful regarding how the program will attack 2025 and years to come. 

Below is a partial transcript of Corrigan's Press conference. 

Within his opening remark 

Corrigan: "In the new landscape of everything going on, how are we going to be competitive? We're gonna go all in. We are all in regarding the $20.5 million in scholarships and everything. I think it's important for our fans to know that. We've known it. I haven't seen this as a point of reference, we're going to do this with football and this with basketball and this with all of our other sports, but our coaches have known since October that we were all in on what we're going to do."

Q: When you talk about the all-in for the 20 and a half million, can you give us any sense of what sports are going to get that direct revenue share, and how many scholarships you added, and how much that takes away from the 20 and a half?

boo corriga
Nov 12, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack Athletic Director Boo Corrigan looks on during the second half against the Boston College Eagles at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Eagles won 21-20. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Corrigan: "It's going to be part of it. I don't know the specific numbers to be honest with you, but my guesstimate would be close to $2 million in new scholarships as we're looking at that spread across all of our sports… What we did with our sports was we gave them a number. And as opposed to, baseball gets 10 points or 11.7 scholarships. Instead of doing that, we went and said, 'Here's a number. If you want to do that in 25 scholarships, you can do that in 25 scholarships.'

Ultimately, we trust our coaches. We wanted our coaches to have skin in the game of what we're doing. So, we provided maximum flexibility for our coaches by giving them a number and then allowing them to plug the number as they wanted to." 

Q: How influential has One Pack been since NIL started, and how important will they be going forward in this revenue-sharing year?

Corrigan: "They've been great. They really have been. One Pack has stepped up not only from the more significant donors but also from the subscription model that they've laid out. I think it's a good example of being patient. Because there was a time six, eight months ago that everyone was like, 'Alright, we're going to shutter all of our collectives, right?' That was the general thought that people were going to have, and we didn't, and we talked to them to try to figure out where it is. 

Is there a place for One Pack moving forward? Absolutely, there is. What does that look like? I think that's part of the great unknown with NILgo and in trying to figure out what deals will get through."  

Q: Can NC State realistically compete with Oregon, Texas and the Ohio States of the world?

Corrigan: "Yeah, talk to one of our coaches and say it's nice that you're out here competing, but everyone's here to win and we want to be competitive on a national level. I think we've shown that through a number of our sports. A couple years ago, we had a pretty good run in basketball, right? You got two teams in the final four, the baseball team is in the College World Series… Dave's done a great job with his staff. 

In the staff he has brought in. Good job in the portal. Good job developing young people as they come in, and we'll take our chances. We'll go out there and compete."     

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
Daniel Rios
DANIEL RIOS

Daniel Rios graduated from the esteemed Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. His deep passion for sports has taken him to positions at ESPN and Cronkite News. Currently, he serves as the Assistant Beat Writer for the North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI.