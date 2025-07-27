EXCLUSIVE: Maddox McRee Details His NC State Commitment
The North Carolina State Wolfpack has many different things going for them. This includes the recruiting scene iforn baseball. The Wolfpack is one of the better teams in the nation, and have plenty of reason to be able to go out and win a World Series, as they bring the best of the best to their program through high school recruiting. This includes the legacy of a former North Carolina State football player.
The Wolfpack has a commitment from Maddox McRee, who is one of the most underrated right-handed pitchers in the world. He is a 2026 commit, and has plenty of potential to be one of the top players in the class. He recently caught up with North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI to discuss his commitment and more.
Maddox McRee's Recruitment
"My father played football at NC State, and when I was growing up, I always watched NC State. When they offered me, it felt like a dream come true. Also, the coaching staff were the most genuine coaches I've met, which made me feel super comfortable and confident," the talented commit stated when speaking to North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI about his North Carolina State commitment, and what made him want to make that decision.
There are many different goals that the talented recruit has set. he detailed what his goals are at NC State.
"My personal goals when I get on campus are just to compete as hard as I can and focus on fundamental principles. And getting my Velocity up and learn how to pitch efficiently."
The talented prospect is hopeful to bring more players to the NC State program that he knows can play baseball at the next level. Here is what he had to ay when speaking to North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI.
"Yes, I have tried talking to some of my teammates who can play at the next level and how they should contact coaches," the talented recruit stated when speaking to North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI.
He left off with a message for the fans who have kept up and will now keep up with his recruitment as well as his commitment.
"My message is, I come from a big family, so everything has to be worked for. I'm an outgoing person and love to joke around and enjoy a great time with family and friends. I also have a soft spot for special needs, as I have a brother who is special needs."