Former NC State Players Ready For MLB Playoffs
RALEIGH — While college baseball season won't be in full swing until the Spring, NC State will be well represented in the MLB postseason. Wolfpack baseball has developed into one of the nation's most consistent groups under long-time coach Elliott Avent.
Two of Avent's products will be pivotal members of teams making a push for the World Series in 2025. While players like Patrick Bailey and Andrew Knizner of the San Francisco Giants came up short in reaching October baseball, starting pitcher Carlos Rodon and shortstop Trea Turner both played critical roles in getting the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies back to the postseason for a chance at glory.
Rodon and the Yankees
The Yankees enter the playoffs as one of the American League Wild Card teams. They are set to face their arch-nemesis and division rival, the Boston Red Sox, in a best-of-three Wild Card series beginning Tuesday. Rodon is set to get the start in the second game of the series, which will either be a chance to move on to the Division Series or a fight to save the season for the Yankees to get to a winner-takes-all third game.
Coming off a year in which he helped the Yankees reach the World Series, Rodon needed to step up in the absence of Gerrit Cole after he opted to have Tommy John surgery. Rodon did just that and had his best season as a Yankee. The lefty finished with a career-best 18 wins, a 3.09 ERA and 203 strikeouts.
Since leaving NC State, Rodon represented the Wolfpack well in the big leagues. He was always a strikeout expert and still holds the school record for most career strikeouts with 436.
Turner's March to Glory
After spending three stellar seasons as a member of the Wolfpack baseball team, shortstop Trea Turner has gone on to a stellar professional career. Now, he'll be one of the leaders of the Phillies as they march through the postseason in an attempt to make it back to the World Series for the first time since 2022.
Turner put together what might've been his best season as a professional. That's saying something considering the success he's had before 2025. However, the shortstop took home the National League batting title for the 2025 season, finishing with an average of .304. He added 15 home runs and 69 RBI, working mostly out of the leadoff spot in the Phillies' lineup.
The Phillies secured the NL East crown and the second-best record in the National League, so they await the winner of the Wild Card series between the Reds and defending champion Dodgers.
