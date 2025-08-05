Wolfpack MLB Update: Shortstop Thriving In The Bigs
After spending three stellar seasons as a member of the North Carolina State Wolfpack baseball team, shortstop Trea Turner has gone onto a stellar professional career.
His 2025 season with the Philadelphia Phillies has been a strong one overall, given his career averages, but his numbers have dipped slightly below where they were a season ago.
Turner In 2025
Batting Average: .283 (23rd in MLB)
Home runs: 11
RBI: 45
Stolen bases: 25 (11th in MLB)
Turner continues to be a top of the line contact hitter, combining strong bat-to-ball skills, on-base skills and speed. His power numbers remain consistent compared to what he's done throughout his career as well.
One standout moment came when Turner and Bryce Harper hit back-to-back homers during a May road win in Colorado, helping the Phillies maintain a strong road record.
Turner continues to hit well against left-handed pitching, slashing .284 with three home runs and 10 RBIs against southpaws.
His 2025 season has been a well-rounded, steady performance. He may not have been the league's top power threat, but he's stayed true to his strengths—contact hitting, speed, and situational awareness—while delivering consistent production for the Phillies.
The NC State Days
While running with the Wolfpack, Turner distinguished himself as one of the program's great players. Raleigh became a place where he was able to build a strong foundation for what he'd become as a professional.
In his freshman year in 2012, Turner moved from his traditional shortstop position and played third base. The move didn't affect his bat at all, as Turner hit .336 and recorded 57 stolen bases which set a new school record.
He only improved in his sophomore season. 2013 was even more successful for Turner as he hit .378 and knocked in 41 runs. His stolen base totals dipped to 27, but Turner was still named to the All-ACC First Team by the end of the season.
In his final year, Turner was recognized as the nation's best shortstop in college baseball and won the Brooks Wallace Award for the 2014 season.
Turner is just one of several Wolfpack baseball alumni playing at the next level. He'll look to aid the Phillies in a quest to win the World Series in October.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and stay up to date on all NC State news.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.