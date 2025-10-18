Khamil Pierre Opens Up on Leaving Vanderbilt for NC State
While it was a wild rollercoaster to get to this point, Khamil Pierre can finally call NC State home. The 6'2'' forward out of Phoenix, AZ, was recruited by the Wolfpack coming out of high school, but NC State never offered, so she elected to commit to Vanderbilt.
In her two seasons with the Commodores, she started 43 of 65 games and averaged 14.6 points per game. Last year, Pierre's average sat at 20.4 points, a huge increase from the 8.9 points she averaged as a freshman.
Now, Pierre has a chance to continue to excel. With things not working out at Vanderbilt, she had to endure a grueling transfer process to be eligible to play for NC State. In an exclusive interview with Noah Fleischman of The Wolfpacker, she called NC State her "dream school."
Pierre On What Makes NC State So Special
"It was my dream school when I started playing basketball,” Pierre said. “They’re a winning program. They get players to the league, which is my goal. I had liked Coach Wes back then, and even now.”
Pierre opened up about her mental struggles at Vanderbilt, especially with her departure being 68 days after the transfer portal window closed. Knowing that, it made her journey to NC State that much more challenging.
To avoid having to redshirt in the 2025-26 season, Pierre had to apply to colleges as a regular transfer student. She took her chances walking on for NC State, Michigan State, North Carolina, among others. In the end, everything worked out with Moore and the Wolfpack.
"I noticed that they had great guards. Zoe [Brooks] and Zam [Jones] are two really high-level players," Pierre spoke highly about the Wolfpack. "I felt like that was intriguing to me to be able to play with a lot more pieces."
She added, "Them having success in the past. Obviously, they lost some people to the league and eligibility, but I felt like they had a solid team with good pieces from top to bottom.”
Thankfully for Pierre, the transferring process turned out to be easier than she could've imagined. It only took two weeks from her departure from Vanderbilt to when she announced her commitment to the Wolfpack.
In the blink of an eye, Pierre will now be starting the program. Her 20.4 points per game average last season is more than any of the other four starters, with Brooks leading the way at 14.2. Moore has a solid foundation with Brooks, Jones, Pierre, Tilda Trygger, and the No. 65 recruit Destiny Lunan.
Want more NC State football content during the 2025 season? Follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again. Want to reach out with questions about the Wolfpack? Send an email to wolfpackonsi@gmail.com to potentially be featured on mailbag stories in the future.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.