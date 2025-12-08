Wolfpack Outlasts Seton Hall to Get Back in Win Column

RALEIGH — After falling to No. 9 Oklahoma in the ACC/SEC Women's Challenge on Wednesday, NC State returned home searching for a final non-conference win before the grind of the conference season gets underway. The Wolfpack found itself grinding in Sunday's matchup against Seton Hall, ultimately outlasting the Pirates 61-53.

It was a defensive battle for the Pack, as the team dealt with an illness afflicting Qadence Samuels and Khamil Pierre. Both players were forced to come off the bench, making head coach Wes Moore dig even deeper into his depth chart for minutes as the Wolfpack desperately needed another win.

Breaking down the win

With Pierre and Samuels relegated to the bench due to their illness, Moore turned to junior forward Maddie Cox and sophomore guard Devyn Quigley to fill out the starting lineup around Tilda Trygger, Zoe Brooks and Zam Jones. Cox struggled offensively, but made a massive impact on the glass, recording her first-ever double-digit rebounding performance with 12 boards.

NC State fell behind early as Seton Hall looked like a more formidable opponent than initally expected. The lack of rhythm with Pierre on the bench didn't help either, but the Pack slowly worked its way back into the fight by attacking the paint. NC State outscored Seton Hall 34-22 in the painted area, despite shooting just 35.9% from the field in the win.

10/10 pass from Zam to Khamil 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/sonv9RgJsI — NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) December 7, 2025

Jones and Brooks both struggled to score efficiently, finishing the game a combined 7-of-28 from the field. However, the talented guard duo found another way to influence the game: distribution. The pair combined for 10 of the Wolfpack's 12 assists in the win, including a brilliant pass from Jones to Pierre for a layup later in the fourth quarter. Jones still led the Wolfpack with 12 points.

While she was playing under the weather, Pierre still aided the Wolfpack with a strong 5-for-10 shooting performance and 11 points off the bench. She scored all of her points in the second half and helped the Wolfpack survive a lengthy scoring drought in the fourth quarter that looked like it might doom the group and lead to a fifth loss. Pierre also added eight rebounds in the victory.

Coming off of the back-breaking overtime loss to Oklahoma, it was a necessary reset for the Wolfpack and the team did what it needed to do. Now, Moore and his staff have an entire week to get the group healthy and ready for the grueling ACC campaign, which begins in South Florida against the Miami Hurricanes on Sunday.

