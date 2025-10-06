Here’s Who Will Represent NC State at ACC Tipoff
RALEIGH — With just over a month before the season opener, NC State men's basketball is ready to take the nation by storm under first-year head coach Will Wade. While locals are already in a frenzy over the potential of the Wolfpack in the 2025-26 season, the national media is about to get a better feeling of just how confident Wade is in his roster.
The Wolfpack will head to Charlotte for ACC Tipoff, with the conference's men's teams scheduled for sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday of the week. Wade and his selected players will speak on Wednesday afternoon about the upcoming season, their potential and their paths to NC State. But who will Wade bring along with him to Charlotte?
High-Impact Transfers
Texas Tech transfer Darrion Williams and North Carolina transfer Ven-Allen Lubin will be the pair of players joining Wade on the trip west to discuss the state of the Pack with national reporters on Wednesday, according to a release from the ACC. The duo is poised to be one of the most important and talented tandems in the conference in the 2025-26 season, bringing a wealth of experience to Raleigh.
Williams joined the Pack after a strong season and Elite Eight run with the Texas Tech Red Raiders. He was one of the hottest targets in the transfer portal while he also considered a professional career, but was convinced by Wade to join the project in Raleigh.
Lubin is one of the more fascinating stories in the conference. He knows the ACC better than anyone on the Wolfpack roster, having played at Notre Dame and North Carolina before landing with NC State. While he won't have a chance to play in Chapel Hill against his old team, the Tar Heels are scheduled to play the Pack at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh late in the conference schedule. Lubin will have a chance to get back at his old squad Feb. 17.
The Wolfpack will undoubtedly receive lots of media attention as more people begin to take notice of what Wade is building in Raleigh. With his recent additions in the 2026 recruiting class, there's no sign of the Red Reckoning slowing down any time soon.
Want more NC State basketball content throughout the year? Follow @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker on X (Twitter) and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.