NC State Comes Up Short on Two Highly-Touted Recruits
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Will Wade built NC State's 2025-26 men's basketball team with mostly transfer players. The coach promised instant success in the City of Oaks and the portal represented the best possible way to make good on that pact.
However, the process for building the roster for the future began quickly after the 2025 team was set. The 2026 class has been called weaker overall, causing some hesitation by programs to offer high school recruits significant financial packages. However, Wade still pursued several high-profile recruits throughout the offseason.
Two of those high school players, four-star twin forwards Gavin and Gallagher Placide, included NC State in their top six schools before making their decision Thursday afternoon. Unfortunately for Wade, the Placide twins committed to an in-state rival rather than the Wolfpack.
Where did the Placides Commit?
The twins announced their commitment on a CBS Sports College Basketball live stream on Thursday afternoon with 247Sports' Adam Finkelstein. Gavin and Gallagher narrowed the decision down to NC State, LSU, Mississippi State, Florida State, Wake Forest and Kansas. The duo never received official offers from NC State, but did visit the campus.
While the twins chose a school in North Carolina, it wasn't NC State. Gavin and Gallagher Placide officially announced their decision to play for Steve Forbes and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in 2026.
Next Steps for the Wolfpack
Losing the Placides will be a disappointment for the Wolfpack recruiting team, but 2026 is still loaded with opportunities. Out of the top 20 recruits in the class of 2026 according to 247Sports, just two players have committed to schools so far. The Wolfpack is already after a pair of the top 20 recruits in New Jersey point guard Deron Rippey Jr. and Finnish big man Miikka Muurinen.
The Placides committed during a shockingly slow recruiting cycle. According to CBS Sports' Matt Norlander, college basketball programs around the country are in a stalemate with agents and recruits over freshman commitments.
Many programs, like NC State, have decided to put more resources into recruiting proven talent out of the transfer portal rather than spending the same money on unproven high school talent.
That change in thinking, coupled with many programs experiencing a lack of clarity as to how much money they will have to spend with the new revenue-sharing system in place, has created a proverbial recruiting 'Cold War' across NCAA basketball.
During his annual press conference in August, NC State athletic director Boo Corrigan indicated that his staff clearly laid out how much each program would have in its war chest for recruiting and retention of players. Wade and the Wolfpack should have a leg up on some programs that lack that level of clarity.
