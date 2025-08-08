Corrigan's On New Financial Landscape: "We Are All In"
The landscape of collegiate athletics changed significantly between the 2024-25 season and 2025-26 season for NCAA athletics. Revenue sharing is the name of the game going forward, with a new system in place to dictate where schools spend their athletics dollars.
NC State is one of the many power conference schools working to adjust to this new reality in its infancy. Wolfpack athletic director Boo Corrigan spoke at length about the new system and how the program will be affected going forward at a media event Friday in Raleigh.
What Is The System?
The revenue sharing idea came as a result of the prominent House v. NCAA settlement.
The system has done away with the NIL Collectives being the primary source of revenue for collegiate athletes, allowing universities to share athletic department revenue with athletes starting with the fall sports in 2025.
Within the new system, schools will have up to $20.5 million per academic year to share with the athletes. The expectations made by most analysts assume schools with football programs will likely spend most of the allotment on football because it is the primary revenue driver.
Corrigan's Thoughts and Plans
Corrigan made a bold statement regarding NC State's plan for the use of the funds from the new system.
"In the new landscape of everything that's going on, what are we going to do to be competitive? We're going to go all in," Corrigan said. "We are all in with regards to the $20.5 million in scholarships and everything. I think it's important for our fans to know that."
Corrigan's statement all but confirmed NC State's commitment to using the most, if not all, of the resources allotted to the athletic program to uplift and support all of the teams in different ways.
"I don't know the specific numbers to be honest with you, but my guesstimate would be close to $2 million in new scholarships as we're looking at that spread across all of our sports," Corrigan said.
The athletic director said instead of allotting the number of scholarships for each sport to each coach, the department gave each program a financial number and allowed each coach to more or less do what they wanted with it.
"Ultimately, we trust our coaches," Corrigan said. "We want our coaches to have skin in the game of what we're doing so we provided maximum flexibility to our coaches by giving them a number and then allowing them to plug the numbers they wanted to."
Corrigan's statements were enlightening in regards to the changes that occurred across collegiate athletics in the offseason. NC State seems poised to take on the new era and do everything it can to remain competitive in a highly volatile era for universities.
