Corrigan and Doeren On Same Page About NC State Program
RALEIGH — Six power conference coaches across the country have been fired before November. NC State athletic director spoke about the societal shift toward immediate gratification and impatience in the college football world last week, expressing his support for head football coach Dave Doeren.
Now in his 13th year with the program, Doeren has been the recipient of anger and disillusionment from an increasingly restless fan base. At 4-3, the Wolfpack is in a better position than all of the programs that fired their coaches.
Even with the disillusionment and a potential absence from bowl season, Doeren seems confident in the support of his athletic director and will continue to fight for NC State.
Confidence is Key
During his weekly press conference, Doeren took an opportunity to praise his boss. But the veteran coach knows simply fielding a competitive team isn't the only goal on a yearly basis.
"I have a lot of respect for who I work for, and Boo does a great job leading this athletic department. And I think we see things eye to eye," he said. "I understand the expectations and what this program's supposed to accomplish. You're in and you're out, and sometimes we meet those goals, sometimes we fall short. He understands how hard we're trying to get that done, and we fight for him, we fight for all the people at this university and all the fans."
As for the flurry of firings from Florida to Penn State, Doeren remains adamant that there is a human element, but that's not the only aspect of these decisions.
"Ultimately, I understand this business too. It is a results business and it's crazy to see all these mid-season or even early mid-season decisions that are being made with so much football to play, but I'm thankful to work for you know, somebody that understands there's a lot left on the table," he said.
Supporting Doeren
When he joined the 'Wolfpack Weekly' radio show for a rare public appearance during the season, Corrigan used the opportunity to sound off on the current environment within the sport.
"Honestly, I think there's been a little bit of a loss of dignity in what we do and firing of coaches mid-season," Corrigan said.
Like Doeren, the Wolfpack director of athletics believes in the human element of firing coaches. There is more to it than just buyout money and finding the next coach for the program.
"Let's remind ourselves we're 4-3, we're not 0-7 at this point in time," Corrigan said. "The bye week is hitting at a good time for us."
Doeren will try to appease the fan base and prove his athletic director right with a win over Pitt and a strong finish to the season.
